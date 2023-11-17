Jim Harbaugh can't go to Michigan football games in the next two weeks, but he does an invitation for Charlotte football games.

The Big Ten announced last week that Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh would be suspended for the remainder of the regular season. The University of Michigan tried to fight the suspension and have it revoked, and there was originally going to be a hearing on Friday, but the school decided to accept the punishment and move on. It was unclear why the Wolverines changed their course of action at first, but after news broke later that linebackers coach Chris Partridge was fired for attempting to delete evidence, things became more clear. Harbaugh will now officially be out for the final two games of the Michigan season.

With Harbaugh suspended for the remainder of the Michigan football regular season, his Saturday afternoons have freed up a little bit. He now has an invitation from a former assistant to attend Charlotte football games while he serves his suspension.

“I am extending an open invitation to Jim Harbaugh to join me on the sidelines for the next two Charlotte football games,” Charlotte football head coach Biff Poggi said. “It would be my honor to stand next to you again as we did for three years.”

Biff Poggi was part of the Michigan football staff in 2016, 2021 and 2022. He just took over the Charlotte program, and he wouldn't mind hosting Harbaugh for a game or two during the coming weeks.

Harbaugh will not be attending those games, however, as he is traveling with his team to Maryland this weekend. Michigan will be at home next week against Ohio State, and Harbaugh will likely be watching that one from his Ann Arbor home.

If Michigan does beat Ohio State, they will go to the Big Ten championship game and likely the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh will be allowed to coach the Wolverines if they make it there.