The Fever and the Mercury lock horns in the WNBA! Catch the latest WNBA series with this Fever-Mercury odds, prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Indiana (8-24) is currently on a two-game losing streak and just won 25% of their games this season. They are currently the worst team in the East and the entire league, but an away win might just spring back their competitive spirit.

Phoenix (9-22) is just one win ahead of the visitors with a similar two-game losing run. With the second-worst record in the league, the Mercury hopes to get back in winning ways as they host this match in the Footprint Center.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Fever-Mercury Odds

Indiana Fever: -3.5 (-110)

Phoenix Mercury: +3.5 (-110)

Over: 158.5 (-114)

Under: 158.5 (-106)

How to Watch Fever vs. Mercury

TV: AZ Family 3TV, AZ Family Sports Network 44

Stream: WNBA League Pass, Mercury Live (Livestream), Facebook.Com – Indiana Fever

Time: 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT

Why The Fever Could Cover The Spread

Indiana is facing its own struggles, currently grappling with a two-game losing streak and a grim track record of losing 8 out of their last 10 games, resulting in a mere 25% win rate. Unfortunately, the Fever's performance has been consistently disappointing, with 18 losses in their past 22 games and a discouraging 9 out of 11 losses in recent matches. Their current standing places them at the bottom with the worst record in the WNBA.

In their most recent encounter, Indiana experienced a defeat at the hands of Washington with a final score of 83-79, on their home court. Emma Cannon (17 PTS, 58.3 FG%, 2-5 from 3PT) and Aliyah Boston (16 PTS, 10 REB, 50 FG%) led the team's efforts, while Aliyah Boston, Kelsey Mitchell, and Erica Wheeler also achieved double-digit point totals. Despite recording 36 rebounds, 16 assists, and a field-goal shooting rate of 47%, the Fever fell short in free throws and three-pointers against the Mystics.

Indiana's struggles become evident when they are considered the favorites, as they have performed well against the spread on the road (9-7-1 ATS), but have faced considerable challenges as favorites this season, holding a lackluster record of 1-6 ATS. Throughout the season, their most significant weakness has been their defense, ranking at No. 12 in defensive rating. Both teams in this match tend to adopt a slower pace of play, placing the onus on Indiana to generate crucial stops in order to secure a victory and cover the spread.

In terms of statistics, the Indiana Fever is averaging 80.4 points with a shooting accuracy of 44.3%, while allowing opponents to score an average of 85.2 points with a shooting accuracy of 44.7%. Their three-point shooting rate stands at 32.6%, and they maintain a free throw accuracy of 79.9%. Defensively, they allow opponents to shoot at a three-point rate of 38.4% and secure an average of 34.4 rebounds per game.

Key players for the Indiana Fever include Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, who form the core of the team's offensive efforts. Emma Cannon contributes dependable tertiary scoring and rebounding support. Kelsey Mitchell holds an average of 17.1 points and 3.1 assists, while Aliyah Boston contributes 14.9 points and 8.3 rebounds. NaLyssa Smith emerges as the third player with a double-digit scoring average, and Erica Wheeler secures 2.9 rebounds. Additionally, Kirsty Wallace and Victoria Vivians, both potential wild cards off the bench, can contribute across scoring, rebounding, and playmaking aspects of the game.

Unfortunately, Lexie Hull, who has been a starter in 25 games for the Fever this season, is listed as unavailable for this match. Consequently, players like Grace Berger, Maya Caldwell, and Amanda Zahui Bazoukou are likely to see limited minutes on the court.

Why The Mercury Could Cover The Spread

The Phoenix Mercury find themselves in the midst of a two-game losing streak and have secured only 3 wins out of their last 10 games, resulting in a less than favorable 3-7 record. Their performance on the road has been particularly challenging, as they have suffered defeats in 14 out of 15 away games. Conversely, they've managed an even split in their home games, boasting an 8-8 record. Currently, the Phoenix Mercury are aiming to secure a victory after winning 3 out of their last 6 games, although they remain 4 games behind in the race for a playoff spot.

In their recent contest, the Mercury faced a defeat at home against New York, resulting in a score of 85-63. Diana Taurasi (14 PTS, 18.8 FG%, 3-8 from 3PT) and Sophie Cunningham (14 PTS, 7 REB, 46.2 FG%) stood out as notable performers. The Mercury managed to gain an advantage in offensive rebounds, but despite this, they faced more turnovers and fouls during the game.

There's a reasonable expectation that the Phoenix Mercury will battle for a hard-fought victory in their upcoming match, which could potentially lift them from the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Throughout the season, the Mercury have displayed a slightly better performance compared to the Indiana Fever, further strengthened by the presence of their standout star player, Brittney Griner.

Notably, the Mercury's performance significantly differs based on their playing location. Their road record is dismal, standing at 1-14 in both straight-up wins and against the spread this season. However, they showcase an entirely different dynamic when playing at home, maintaining an 8-8 ATS and straight-up record. This aspect bodes well for their chances to cover the spread as a 3.5-point underdog.

In terms of statistics, the Phoenix Mercury averages 77.3 points with a shooting accuracy of 44.4%, while allowing opponents to score an average of 83.5 points with a shooting accuracy of 43.8%. Their three-point shooting rate stands at 32.8%, and they maintain a free throw accuracy of 81.4%. Defensively, they permit opponents to shoot at a three-point rate of 34.9% and secure an average of 30.9 rebounds per game.

Key players for the Phoenix Mercury include Brittney Griner, who holds an average of 17.9 points and 7 rebounds, and Diana Taurasi, contributing 17 points and 3.7 rebounds. Sophie Cunningham emerges as the third player with a double-digit scoring average, while Moriah Jefferson is involved in facilitating with an average of 3.4 assists. Off the bench, Michaela Onyenwere also poses a threat.

However, the Mercury are dealing with the absence of two of their top players, Brittney Griner and Skylar Diggins-Smith, the latter of whom has been on maternity leave for the entire season. Additionally, Shey Peddy, due to a concussion, will also miss the upcoming game for Phoenix. The absence of Griner, in particular, has significant implications as it reduces the offensive support for Diana Taurasi.

In light of these circumstances, it's likely that Megan Gustafson (available in 92.1% of leagues) will return to the starting lineup for the Mercury in the upcoming game, given Griner's absence. Gustafson herself missed the previous game due to protocol, but in her last three starts when Griner was unavailable, she demonstrated an impressive average of 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 three-pointers, 1.0 combined steals, and blocks in 27.0 minutes per game.

Final Fever-Mercury Prediction & Pick

Despite losing some key players, Phoenix performs better at home and will get this win ahead of Indiana.

Final Fever-Mercury Prediction & Pick: Phoenix Mercury +3.5 (-110), Over 158.5 (-114)