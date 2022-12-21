By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

The Calgary Flames did not waste much time in Tuesday night’s road game against the San Jose Sharks to show that they mean business. The Flames struck not just once but twice in the first 30 seconds of regulation, with Tyler Toffoli lighting the lamp 15 seconds into the first period and Dillon Dube following that goal with his own with only 15 seconds more lost on the game clock.

With Toffoli and Dube finding the back of the net so early in the contest, they somehow managed to break a 35-year-old Flames record for the fastest two-goal scoring performance in a game, per Pat Steinberg.

With goals from Tyler Toffoli and Dillon Dube 30 seconds in, #Flames have set a new record for the two quickest goals to start a game. Previous record: 32 seconds on March 11th, 1987 in Hartford. Doug Risebrough and Colin Patterson scored.

Those were far from the only goals the Sharks would absorb from the Flames in the contest, though. The Sharks were able to answer before the end of the first period to cut Calgary’s lead down in half. Trevor Lewis would give the Flames a two-goal cushion again with a strike around 10 minutes into the second period before Alexander Barabanov and Timo Meier scored two unanswered goals for San Jose to tie the game up.

That’s when the wheels started to fall off for the Sharks’ defense, as the Flames went on to score four straight goals in the final period to take home a 7-3 victory.

The Flames, who also beat San Jose last Sunday in the same arena, 5-2, now heads to Hollywood to face the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday.