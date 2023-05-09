Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Players can now sign up for the closed beta of For The King 2, allowing them to test the game ahead of its release date later this year.

Players who want to join For The King 2’s closed beta can head on over to the game’s Steam page. Once there, players can press the Request Access button to, well, request access to the closed beta. The closed beta will run from May 10, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT, until May 16, 2023, at 10:00 AM PT.

The beta test will include the first adventure out of the game’s five planned ones. Not only that, but players will also be able to use six character classes:

Blacksmith

Scholar

Hunter

Stableboy

Herbalist

Alchemist The last two classes are unlockable classes



Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The game will also have support for both single-player and multiplayer. That means players can team up with up to three friends (a total of four players) to tackle the game’s various battles and challenges.

For those unfamiliar with the game series, here’s a quick rundown. For The King 2 is a turn-based adventure strategy game that takes inspiration from tabletop RPGs. Players take control of a group of individuals and must traverse the kingdom, fighting off various enemies. The game uses a battle system inspired by the dice-rolling mechanics of pen-and-paper RPGs. Additionally, the game introduces an all-new grid-based battle system. This allows the player, or players, to position their characters in strategic ways.

What’s even more interesting is that the game has rogue-lite mechanics. This means that should players fail, they can start from the beginning using the various characters, items, and experiences they’ve earned in their previous playthroughs.

As for the story, the game is a sequel to the For The King. After putting an end to the Chaos in Fahrul, peace returned to the kingdom. However, this does not last long, as 20 years later, the Queen has decided to reign over the kingdom with an iron fist. Although her husband, King Bronner, is long dead, the player must go against the Queen to fight for their village, for the realm, and for the king.

That’s all the information we have about the Closed Beta sign-ups for For The King 2. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.