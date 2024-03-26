In light of the docuseries Quiet On Set, former Nickelodeon child actress Allie DiMeco has come forward about having to kiss an older man on The Naked Brothers Band series.
THR reports that she made a revealing TikTok that led up to the incident and how she got “PTSD” from doing the uncomfortable act with a 30-plus-year-old.
The Naked Brothers Band ran from 2007 to 2009 on Nickelodeon. In the show, DiMeco played Rosalina. In the third season, her character was a teenager who had a romance with a French man named Michel (Jake Hertzog). The scene shows Rosalina kissing Michel in front of Nat Wolff.
The show was a musical comedy that was a spin-off of Polly Draper's (the show's creator) film of the same name. It was about a world-renowned children's rock band in NYC. It starred Nat and Alex Wolff.
This incident didn't sit right with her back then or today. She took to TikTok to share about the experience.
Allie DiMeco discusses being forced to kiss an older man in The Naked Brothers Band in light of
“There was an episode where Rosalina ‘cheated' on Nat and kind of kissed a French guy,” the actress said. She went on to say that she “did not” want to kiss the guy.
DiMeco added, “He's a 30-year-old man. I'm sorry, I couldn't even watch it. It gives me f—ig the ick, and it honestly gives me PTSD.”
Continuing, she said, “I'm watching this Quiet On Set documentary, and it's talking about how integral and vital it is to create — especially when it's a kid cast — to create an environment where kids feel comfortable to say ‘No' or ‘I don't feel comfortable with this.' And I'm like, ‘Yeah, maybe they do express that though, it's also more important to create an environment that listens to the kids and actually does not make them do things when they don't want to do them.”
The actress also said, “They made me kiss this 30-plus-year-old man when I was like, what, 14, 15? I told them many times that I didn't want to do it. My mom was very against it and they pretty much made me feel like I was going to lose my job, that I might be fired if I didn't do it.”
@missalliedimeco
Just a little late night-no-make-up thoughts-on-my-mind-open convo from a very thankful and appreciative non shoplifter. #tvtalk#quietonset#childentertainer#childactor
All of this comes as child actors, such as Drake Bell, discussed the abuse that they went through while at Nickelodeon. Quiet On Set has allegations of sexual abuse, racism, sexism, and a lot more. Much of the series is focused on showrunner Dan Schneider and dialogue coach Brian Peck. Peck was arrested in 2004 for crimes against Bell and is now a registered sex offender.
Allie DiMeco was not featured in the docuseries Quiet On Set, but it's good she's now sharing her story publicly. It's obvious there were a lot of issues at Nickelodeon in the late '90s and 2000s, and hearing from the stars of the day can hopefully end any future misdoings in kids' television.