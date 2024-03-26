Quiet On Set, the docuseries that debuted on ID and Max, is getting a new fifth episode.
Viewers hooked on the series will be intrigued by the eye-opening fifth episode, which examines the toxic work environment surrounding Nickelodeon and kids' television in the early '90s and early 2000s.
THR reports that Investigation Discovery will debut this new episode featuring Drake Bell and other former child actors. It's titled Quiet On Set: Breaking the Silence and will premiere on April 7.
Soledad O'Brien will moderate the new show. It is supposedly going deeper into the dangerous culture and work environment that consists of racism, sexism, and abuse.
Jason Sarlanis, president of TNT, TBS, TruTV, ID & HLN, Lindear, and Streaming, said, “With Breaking the Silence, we're digging deeper into the crucial conversations the docuseries ignited and exploring the lingering questions left in their wake to provide further insight from the brave voices who've spoken out previously and those who are coming forward again.”
Quiet On Set's impact
Since the series debuted on March 18, it's sparked much discussion and buzz about abuse that occurred at Nickelodeon.
A big part of the focus is on Dan Schneider, a mogul of kids shows who created Drake & Josh, iCarly, The Amanda Show, and other popular kids' broadcasting.
He was accused of over-sexualizing children, being racist, being sexist, and basically being an overall jerk to work with. We reported on his response to the allegations several days ago.
“Watching over the past two nights was very difficult,” Schneider said. “Me facing my past behaviors, some of which are embarrassing and that I regret. I definitely owe some people a pretty strong apology.”
He added, “When I watched the show, I could see the hurt in some people's eyes, and it made me feel awful and regretful and sorry. I wish I could go back, especially to those earlier years of my career, and bring the growth and the experience that I have now and just do a better job and never, ever feel like it was okay to be an asshole to anyone ever.”
The apology didn't sit well with many people, especially Zoey 101 alum Alexa Nikolas. She responded brutally in a video of her watching the apology and analyzing the whole thing.
“He's embarrassed? I'm sorry, him centering what he feels is bizarre to me,” Nikolas said. “It's like you literally…you are awful, to be quite honest with you. You're embarrassed? Not embarrassed enough! Not embarrassed enough, to like, to go reach out to the people you actually harmed.”
She added about his uncomfortable remarks, “Uncomfortable? You exploited children! These are children. Children that YOU exploited.”
The series has shed light on some of our favorite programs from the past. It'll be interesting to see what this new episode five offers. Whatever the case, it's great to have all of this come out now instead of later to hopefully prevent any abuses at networks in the future.
Quiet On Set: Breaking the Silence premieres April 7 on ID.