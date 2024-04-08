Ex-Blues Clues star Steve Burns watched Quiet On Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, and he let the world know what he thinks of the controversial docuseries.
Deadline reported that he talked about what was racing through his mind to Today. His voice matters quite a bit, considering Blues Clues was part of Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon during this turmoil.
Steve Burns reacts to Quiet On Set
When filming, he mentioned that he was in New York, and the prominent people involved in the controversy were in Los Angeles.
“I'm coming to it much the same as anyone else, with horror and heartbreak,” he said in regards to watching the docuseries. “It's just terrible to watch it unfold. I don't know what else to say, other than it's heartbreaking.”
The star stated that he feels for what everyone involved is going through now.
“It's got to be so unfathomably painful,” he added. The fact that this is now what everyone's talking about at the water cooler, it just breaks my heart.”
Three days after Quiet On Set was released, Burns posted a check-in on TikTok, similar to what Elmo did on X a while back. In the clip, he asked, “What's going on?”
When asked if he posted the clip due to the docuseries, he noted there was no “grand strategy.”
“It's a very simple gesture, and I don't have a big philosophy around it…that's part of what makes it kind of cool, is that anyone could do this,” he added.
Upon the documentary's release, Nickelodeon released a statement that reads: “Though we cannot corroborate or negate allegations of behaviors from productions decades ago, Nickelodeon, as a matter of policy, investigates all formal complaints as part of our commitment to fostering a safe and professional workplace environment free of harassment or other kinds of inappropriate conduct.”
The documentary focuses on the inappropriate actions of Dan Schnieder, a showrunner for popular comedies like iCarly, Drake & Josh, Zoey 101, and The Amanda Show. Interviews from actors and crew shed light on his toxic behavior, including racist and sexist remarks, mean-spirited attitudes, and more. Plus, it details abuse from network employees, including Brian Peck and Jason Handy.
Some people who came forward included Drake Bell from Drake & Josh. He openly talked about the sexual abuse he suffered from Peck and how not many people had his back at the time.
Deadline reports that Bell forgives some people who didn't support him during that time. One person is Rider Strong, who starred in Boy Meets World.
He posted on X, “I had the most amazing conversation with @RiderStrong we are all healing together. I have nothing but love and forgiveness for him.”
It's great to hear from people like Steve Burns, who was around during that time at Nickelodeon. Hopefully, after all the upsetting testimonials on Quiet On Set, the behavior during those times will never happen again.