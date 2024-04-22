The shocking Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV has even more controversy because of the network on which it was broadcast.
It was just revealed that some participants in the docuseries about abuse at Nickelodeon during the late '90s and early 2000s didn't know what network it would be aired on. And they weren't too thrilled it was on ID. The network picked up the series, and to some, it's not that credible of a place to air such a serious program.
According to IndieWire, two participants recently spoke out about not knowing where it would broadcast. They include former child actors Raquel Lee Bolleau and Alexa Nikolas, who discovered the news about ID being the platform when it was close to airtime.
Quiet On Set contributors speak out about being on ID
Lee Bolleau, who starred in The Amanda Show, said, “I'm not too familiar with ID, but for the interview I sat down for, it was not an appropriate network for the show. I had no clue it was on [ID] until one or two weeks before it aired.”
Nikolas, who was cast in Zoey 101, said, “I didn't even know what ID was, honestly. When I looked it up, my first thought was our stories and the conversation that deserves to be had around them are way bigger than ID and deserve a more credible platform. A more serious one.”
ID — or Investigation Discovery — is a network dedicated to true crime documentaries. It's known for shows such as On the Case with Paula Zahn, Disappeared, and Homicide Hunter: Lt Joe Kenda.
This controversy comes as Quiet On Set creators Emma Schwartz and Mary Robertson are being accused of using false pretenses to obtain participants for the docuseries.
As for the actresses, they've experienced some heat by opening up about not questioning where their interviews would be aired. When Lee Bolleau filmed her interview in April of 2023, it was an untitled project but they knew Maxine Productions were making it. It wasn't until February and March 2024 that they learned it would be on ID.
“I see people [online] asking, ‘How could you be a part of something that you didn't know what it was?'” Lee Bolleau stated. “But when people have an agenda, they're going to be very, very meticulous and strategic on how they get that agenda to where they want it to be.”
“I feel that the sensationalism was revved up because of it being on ID,” Nikolas added. “It would have been curated differently and would have been more impactful on [another network].”
The way it went down obviously wasn't pleasant for them, and they wish they were more informed.
“I'm upset about them keeping it secret from me, “Lee Bolleau noted. “I feel like they did that because they knew if we were aware of the magnitude of how big this was going to be, they would've had to treat us better.”
She also said, “I don't personally hold anything against anyone at ID or Max right now, but I do hold something against Maxine because they knew what they were doing. About it streaming on Max, it just feels like, ‘How can we make the most money and keep this story circulating?'”
Nikolas added, “There's nothing bingeable about trauma.”
Quiet on Set exposed a lot about Nickelodeon. However, the behind-the-scenes is being exposed of how it was created.
We'll see how this turns out, with one controversial docuseries having its controversies.