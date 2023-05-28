Former UFC Light Heavyweight Sam Alvey notched his first win inside of the octagon since 2018, breaking a nine-fight winless streak that saw his release from the UFC in 2022. Alvey took on Cameron Graham (5-11) and won via ground-and-pound strikes late in the third round. Alvey, who was winning most of the fight, jumped in his opponent’s back, flattened him out, and swung until the referee’s stoppage. It’s his first MMA win since defeating Gian Villante in 2018.

SAM ALVEY HAS WON pic.twitter.com/JpNaGZ8git — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) May 28, 2023

After his win, Alvey grabbed the microphone and gave a legendary post-fight speech to the 50-or-so fans that were in attendance at the B2 Fighting Series 183 in Columbus, Georgia. After giving thanks to God and the fans, Alvey revealed that his original plan was to call-out Francis Ngannou. However, Alvey re-routed and went for the double-callout of Logan and Jake Paul.

“Jake Paul! Your a** is back on the hook my man. I will welcome you to PFL, I will welcome you to your first loss.”

Alvey got the most out of his mic time by challenging Logan Paul to a WWE match. “Logan Paul, I will pin you 1,2,3 in a ladders, tables, and chairs match. That’s my offer, if you accept Paul brothers. I’m comin’ for ya.”

Sam Alvey became a favorite among MMA fans and always lived up to his nickname, “Smilin,” by always having a positive demeanor, even through the worst losses. Alvey’s last loss came to Michal Oleksiejczuk and he was subsequently cut from the UFC in August 2022 where he finished with a 10-13-1 record. His win last night brings his overall MMA record to 33-18-1 and he’s not showing any signs of stopping soon.

Having Alvey fight Jake Paul in the PFL could certainly be an interesting matchup given the juxtaposition of Alvey’s experience and Paul’s youth and power. As for wrestling Logan Paul in the WWE, Alvey showed that he certainly has the personality to challenge his inner-heel and sell a fight.

What do you think? Could we see Sam Alvey take down the Paul brothers? Check out our UFC news for more fight announcements and breaking content.