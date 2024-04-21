Last night's Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia DAZN Boxing bout still has the sports world buzzing after an unlikely performance and a massive underdog win from Garcia. After being billed as a +550 betting underdog, Garcia went on to knock Haney down three times during the fight and ultimately won the convincing decision on the judges' scorecards. Some of boxing's biggest stars chimed in to share their thoughts on the fight. Check out our Boxing news for more coverage and breaking content!
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia met at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York after a wild week of media and press conferences ahead of their long-awaited bout. Haney, who recently moved up in weight and beat Regis Prograis for the WBC Super Lightweight belt, was set to defend the strap against Ryan Garcia. Haney had been calling for a shot at Gervonta Davis, but this was clearly the money fight due to both fighters' schedules and previous wins.
Upon weigh-ins, Ryan Garcia chugged a beer on the scales and came in 3.5 pounds heavy, honoring his bet and paying Devin Haney $500,000 for every pound he missed. While the fight would still go on, Garcia would not be eligible to win Haney's Super Lightweight belt with a win.
What later ensued at Barclay's Center was only envisioned by Ryan Garcia and his team, completely leaving the rest of the boxing world in utter shock. Garcia came out swinging in the first round and immediately put Devin Haney on his heels with the striking power. Garcia scored a massive knockdown in Round 7, which was met by controversy when the referee “saved” Devin Haney from the finish.
Ryan Garcias Best Moments |Highlights| 🚨🥊🚨🥊
Go crazy with it like the last one ♻️#RyanGarcia #DevinHaney #GarciaVsHaney pic.twitter.com/ZP6aZrFoz5
— The progress report (@Theprogressrep2) April 21, 2024
Later in the fight, Ryan Garcia scored another knockdown in Round 10 and followed it up with his most brutal knockdown in Round 11. The fight could have arguably been stopped after the third and final knockdown, but Devin Haney was clearing working to stand back up and continue fighting. Still, he clinched for much of the remainder as he tried to avoid the power shots from Garcia. It was a higher weight class for Haney and a self-test to see how he'd fare against bigger opponents. Still, we saw a solid effort from Haney nonetheless and he immediately called for the two to run it back for a rematch.
Coming in as a massive betting underdog and putting forth and unclean image heading into the fight, not many people knew how seriously Garcia was taking this fight. After his win, he admitted to drinking and smoking all week leading up to the bout. Even then, he's still able to put away some of the best boxers in the world, claiming “It was a statement to really show you, you guys can't f–k with me.”
Following the viral performance inside the ring, some of boxing's biggest names took to social media to weigh-in on what they just saw. While some were quick to condemn referee Harvey Dock for his “sub-par” work, many stars gave their flowers to Garcia for the performance and consoled with Haney for the loss.
This is the craziest fight I’ve ever seen
— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 21, 2024
Devin is too weak for real !!! He can’t win tonight. I love Devin but this is bad. Not his night man 😫🥺
— Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) April 21, 2024
I told Bill Haney last yr calling talk his boy ready for PPV at 147 I said you boy will get hurt at 147 he being punish at 140 tonight
— Keith Thurman Jr. (@keithfthurmanjr) April 21, 2024
🥊 @RyanGarcia IS HERE TO SHOCK THE WORLD! #HaneyGarcia
— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) April 21, 2024
Following his win, Ryan Garcia celebrated with his camp and continued to echo the sentiment of “Who's next?” as him and his father berated Matchroom's Eddie Hearn to give them a better opponent next time. With Devin Haney wanting a rematch so he can win his now-vacant belt, it'll be interesting to see which way both promotions head as they try to make their next big money fight. As for Ryan Garcia, he'll have to dial-in his weight if he wants to see a formal championship, but last night he proved that despite all the noise, he's still one of the most talented young stars in boxing today.