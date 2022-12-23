By Franz Christian Irorita · 2 min read

FunPlus, the publishers of popular mobile games and one of the largest independent mobile game companies in the world, shared a year-end video that celebrates gamers that are not typically seen in the limelight nor seen as gamers by even members of their own communities.

When you think of a gamer, chances are you will form a picture of a young person in your head. That young person might be good looking and is probably holding a controller on their hand, if not a set of keyboard and mouse. Probably, the picture you paint in your head involves a person with a headset. That’s the typical gamer people to think about when talking about video games. However, FunPlus knows that there’s more to gaming than competition and computers and consoles. There are more to gaming than the hardcore players that we always see and hear about. And, to be true to the numbers, there are actually more of the casual crowd than the hardcore crowd in gaming today. So, FunPlus decided to dedicate its Year-End video to all gamers, and chose to have them represented by people most would least expect to see when talking about gamers.

WATCH: FunPlus Year-End Video

In the company’s year-end video titled ‘Thank you to OUR Heroes, the players,’ FunPlus chose to highlight and showcase members of its own community. The company did not go for the more mainstream depiction of the gamer. Instead, it featured regular people going on their day-to-day lives, looking like just any John or Jane you’d see on the street. This reminds us that there is a much larger community in gaming than we realize, and that there are more people who play than we think. It’s a very heartwarming gesture coming from FunPlus to recognize the casual majority, and it’s a nice reminder before the end of the year that we are one big community of gamers, regardless of your background and what kind of games you play.