King of Avalon managed to attract nearly 2 million players ever since Orlando Bloom debuted in the game as a playable character, reveals video game publisher FunPlus. Orlando Bloom became one of the many heroes in the free-to-play strategy game, making his debut as Orlando the Nightshard back in July 2022, discarding his iconic bow from The Lord of the Rings in favor of the Nightshard Blade.

King of Avalon’s trailer announcing Orlando Bloom’s upcoming debut won FunPlus a Silver Clio Award. The trailer definitely encouraged a lot of Bloom’s fans to try the game out, and the collaboration proved to be successful, as nearly 2 million new players registered for the game, with more than 4 million players taking part in Bloom’s storyline in the medieval strategy game inspired by King Arthur’s tale.

“We are very honored to have been named a Silver Winner of the prestigious Clio Awards thanks to the excellent work of the production team of the latest King of Avalon trailer”, says FunPlus Chief Business Officer Chris Petrovic. “This award is especially meaningful after learning that many new players have enjoyed playing as Orlando The Nightshard on the battlefield, proof of a successful collaboration and the first of many exciting integrations landing in King of Avalon”.

Orlando Bloom’s arrival in King of Avalon coincided with the Frost & Flame update which saw the biggest update of the game to date. Among other things, the update introduced a brand-new game mode Tower Defense and a new unique American comic art style, which may have been a big reason for many returning players to stay and play.

Launched in 2016, King of Avalon is a mobile 4X strategy MMO inspired by the legend of King Arthur. Players must build a powerful empire from scratch by upgrading buildings, enhancing the strength of their army, forming player alliances, and conquering the surrounding world of medieval Europe. King of Avalon is available on both iOS and Android.