Gabrielle Union, known for her confidence and empowering presence, has fired back at ageist trolls who criticized her for wearing a thong bikini at the age of 50, according to Yahoo. During an interview on the Who What Wear with Hillary Kerr podcast, Union discussed the disparaging comments she received and delivered a strong response that showcased her self-assurance.

Reflecting on the criticism, Union recalled a remark questioning why she, as a 50-year-old woman, was still wearing swimsuits. Unfazed by the negativity, Gabrielle Union responded with humor and confidence, emphasizing that she would continue to flaunt her figure, even jokingly suggesting she might wear a bikini in her casket.

The actress also addressed the issue of ageism, pointing out that societal attitudes towards women change as they grow older. She expressed the frustration of feeling invisible and the impact it can have on one's self-worth.

While Union received positive feedback on a recent swimsuit photo featuring her family, she acknowledged that this wasn't always the case. On another post showcasing her in a thong bikini, a follower expressed disapproval, suggesting that she should not share such images on social media.

However, Union made it clear that she wouldn't let the opinions of others dictate how she celebrates her body. She encouraged women to validate themselves and embrace their worth without seeking validation from external sources.

Union's empowering response serves as a reminder that age should never limit self-expression or confidence. With her unapologetic attitude, she continues to inspire others to celebrate themselves on their own terms.