While on Live with Kelly and Mark, Mark Consuelos asked Gabrielle Union if she and her husband Dwyane Wade had any big plans to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary. Union admitted anywhere they go, Wade wanted to be shirtless, per People.

“Oh, do we celebrate. We’ll celebrate a Wednesday just because! So our anniversary, we usually go big on a big trip with a few other couple friends who are married around the same time,” she said. “And we have ourselves a very good time in and around the globe.”

Kelly Ripa asked what the plans were during the trip, but Gabrielle Union didn't have the answers. “You should absolutely ask Dwyane because I'm also the spouse who doesn't read full emails,” she said. “I'm like, ‘When did we sign up for this?' He's like, ‘It's in the email!' I'm like, ‘Yeah, I didn't read it.' But yes, we have an amazing trip planned. It's a little cloak and dagger, and I just stopped asking questions because I know it's going to be amazing.”

And because he chooses the locations, Dwyane Wade prefers to be shirtless, so he chooses warmer or tropical places. “As a family, D keeps the shirt off,” she said. “So I think he chooses places he can feel the most comfortable.”

This news comes after the reveal that the couple prefer to keep their finances separate. They both signed a prenup and keep everything split 50/50. They don't care to join finances; they take of their own things.