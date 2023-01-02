By Tristin McKinstry · 2 min read

The New York Jets had an impressive start to the season, holding a 6-3 record at the midway point. However, they are now out of playoff contention after a Week 17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Jets have won just one game since the midway point of the season. Their loss against Seattle represents their fifth in a row as they fall to 7-9. After the loss Sunday, rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson shared his blunt reaction with the media.

“We feel like we blew the season, for real,” Wilson said. “We wanted a chance at the playoffs, to have a chance to prove ourselves beyond that. And we didn’t get there. So we don’t feel good about it at all.”

Jets fans received a sign of things to come on the first play of the game. Seahawks rookie Kenneth Walker broke off a 60-yard run that eventually set up Seattle’s first touchdown of the game.

Jets quarterback Mike White targeted Wilson 11 times during the game. However, the Ohio State product only managed three catches for 18 yards against the Seahawks’ defense.

Seattle’s win kept their playoff hopes alive as they moved into the seventh seed in the NFC. The Seahawks hold the seventh seed by virtue of the Washington Commanders’ loss to the Cleveland Browns.

It wasn’t entirely great news for the Seahawks on Sunday. Linebacker Jordyn Brooks suffered a knee injury during the game, and was eventually ruled out by the team’s medical staff.

The Seahawks can clinch a postseason birth next week, but they’ll need help. Seattle needs to beat the Los Angeles Rams and hope the Detroit Lions defeat the Green Bay Packers to get in.

For the Jets, their season ends next week no matter what. They will face their division rival Miami Dolphins, who are still alive in the playoff race despite a five-game losing streak of their own.