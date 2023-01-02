By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Jordyn Brooks was ruled out with an injury during the team’s Sunday matchup against the New York Jets, according to a Sunday tweet from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

A consistent starter for the Seahawks, Brooks only played in less than 96% of the team’s offensive snaps on one occasion and earned double-digit tackles nine times this season, according to Pro Football Reference. The 25-year-old linebacker earned 157 combined tackles, five pass deflections, three quarterback hits and two tackles for loss in 15 games.

Jordyn Brooks went down with an injury after tackling Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah after a 12-yard gain from the Jets’ 44-yard line, according to Field Gulls Deputy Editor John P Gilbert. He appeared to be unable to put any weight on his injured leg as he was helped to the sidelines and taken via cart to the locker room. He had four tackles, two solo, and a tackle for loss before he was taken out.

The Seahawks earned four sacks, six tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits against Mike White, who earned his fourth start of the season in quarterback Zach Wilson’s stead, and the Jets in Lumen Field.

The former first-round pick is on the third year of his rookie deal. Seattle will need to make a decision on his fifth-year option within the next four months, Gilbert continued, meaning any serious injury will play in to the Seahawks’ decision to extend the contract of the former Texas Tech standout.

Brooks was one of eight players who missed practice in early December after the flu hit the Seahawks locker room. Guard Damien Lewis, running back Travis Homer and safety Josh Jones were among the eight to be out on the Thursday before the game. Only Jones and running back Travis Homer appeared on the injury report with an illness the next day.