NBA Media Days are here and it's the first look fans are getting of their favorite players ahead of the upcoming basketball season. It's time for members of the media to ask those burning questions they've been sitting on all offseason and it's also a fun opportunity for NBA stars to show off some of their personalities (see Jimmy Butler). For sneakerheads, NBA Media Day is somewhat of a holiday as players put on their freshest kicks to flex in front of the cameras. Check out our Sneakers news for more breaking content!

Toronto Raptors Media Day came with all the typical photoshoots, a questionable interview with President Masai Ujiri, and Pascal Siakam addressing the media as the team's star player. Gary Trent Jr. made the biggest splash, however, as he left his basketball shoes at home an opted for a pair of loud Rick Owens boots. The reactions were just as you'd expect.

Gary Trent Jr. wearing Rick Owens at @Raptors Media Day 👀 He has to wear them during a game now. That’s an actual NBA rule. Don’t bother looking it up. Just know it’s true‼️ 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LU080snx9i — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 2, 2023

When asked his thoughts about the culture change expected to take place in Toronto, Trent Jr. replied “[I will] contribute anything that's towards winning, every single day that I come to work. Be an energy-giver, not an energy-taker, and contribute to winning. I feel like if I do those two things and everyone does those two things, it should be a great environment and it should be fun.”

After his interview concluded, reporters got a great shot of Gary Trent Jr. wearing his Rick Owens boots. NBA players are no strangers to the world of high fashion as we see them flexing fits on the bench and at events, so it's cool to see Trent Jr. pay his respects to one of the GOATs of the fashion industry.

In this particular photo, Trent Jr. is rocking what looks to be a high-top Rick Owens fur sneaker. If you're wondering what they retail for, a similar pair will run you a cool $1190. It's clear that Gary Trent Jr. was looking to steal the show with his sneakers, but the real question is if we'll ever see an NBA player lace up a pair of Ricks on the court. Until that day comes, this may be the closest we see them to being paired with a full NBA uniform.