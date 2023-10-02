Who is the best player in the NBA?

This is a question basketball fans debate every single year, and it's one that often has no right answer. MVP candidates such as Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Stephen Curry and LeBron James are obviously amongst the best of the best, but one player cannot win his team a championship. Getting to and winning the NBA Finals is a team effort, which is why the 100th-best player in the league can hold nearly as much importance as the top player.

Across the league, the talent gap from team to team has closed dramatically, so the 2023-24 season could be the most competitive we have seen in a while. There are so many impactful and skillful basketball players across all 30 teams, which makes it difficult to narrow things down to only 100 players.

However, that is exactly what we have done here at ClutchPoints!

NBA Media Day is here and training camp is about to begin. The 2023-24 NBA season's official start date is Oct. 24, per the league's official schedule release, and we will be revealing our Top 100 rankings in groups of 10 players weekly. These rankings take into account the season each player is coming off of, their role on their team, what we have been accustomed to seeing from them and much more, so of course, this list is simply a matter of opinion.

*NOTE: Rookies such as Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson and Chet Holmgren were not included in these rankings, as they have yet to play in a regular-season game.

In case you missed any of the previous Top 100 player rankings, be sure to check them out with the links below:

Not too many players remain, as we are taking a look at several All-Stars, recent All-NBA performers and even a former league MVP this week. Let's dive right into things and break down which players rank 30th through 21st in the NBA.

30. Trae Young – PG – Atlanta Hawks

2022-23 NBA season stats: 26.2 points, 10.2 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 42.9 FG%, 33.5 3P%

When Trae Young first entered the league, he was being compared to Stephen Curry because of the way he approached the game from the three-point line. Since then, Young has turned himself into one of the best passers in the entire league, as he was one of three players to average double-digit assists last season. The Atlanta Hawks are hoping Young can lead them deeper into the playoffs after consecutive first-round exits following the surprise 2021 Eastern Conference Finals appearance.

Young is certainly a special player given his playmaking abilities, but his defense is not good and his decision-making can be questionable at times. His 4.1 turnovers per game average for his career is certainly not flattering. Still, in pick-and-roll sets, the 25-year-old can be deadly, especially given his abilities to keep defenders on his back and hip in order to draw fouls. Young is an All-Star in this league and deserves respect for what he has been able to accomplish.

29. DeMar DeRozan – SF/PF – Chicago Bulls

2022-23 NBA season stats: 24.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 50.4 FG%

This may wind up being DeMar DeRozan's final season with the Chicago Bulls. Despite there being interest from both parties to reach an agreement on an extension, DeRozan is in the final year of his contract and the Bulls have been very underwhelming the last couple of seasons. Since joining the team, DeRozan has had some of the best years of his career. In fact, his 27.9 points per game average during the 2021-22 season was a career-high mark.

At 34, DeRozan is still one of the better one-on-one scorers this league has to offer and is a clutch bucket-getter. The problem with this team is that DeRozan cannot do everything himself and the contributions of his counterpart in Zach LaVine only help to an extent. The Bulls have some major problems to sort out, but the veteran is surely not one of them.

28. LaMelo Ball – PG – Charlotte Hornets

2022-23 NBA season stats: 23.3 points, 8.4 assists, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, 41.1 FG%, 37.6 3P%

It's hard to imagine that LaMelo Ball is going into his fourth NBA season. The Charlotte Hornets rewarded their best player with a five-year, $260 million contract extension in the offseason. Ball is the real deal and is going to be among the league leaders in triple-doubles if he can remain healthy. This has been an area the young guard has struggled with, and he is coming off a fractured ankle suffered near the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

There really isn't anything Ball can't do on the floor, though he could stand to improve defensively. He's one of the best playmakers at the point guard position and truly makes those around him better. With a little bit more talent on the Hornets, Ball can take this franchise back to the playoffs. Until then, he is an All-Star trapped on an underwhelming team. Then again, he has 260,000,000 reasons to remain with Charlotte, possibly settng some franchise records along the way.

27. Jamal Murray – PG – Denver Nuggets

2022-23 NBA season stats: 20.0 points, 6.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.0 steals, 45.4 FG%, 39.8 3P%

Aside from coming back from his ACL injury in 2021, Jamal Murray's main goal was to become a champion. He accomplished this with the Denver Nuggets this past year, as Nikola Jokic and Co. could not have won it all without his contributions on the court. Murray just has a knack for scoring at any point in any game, even if he has been cold the whole way. Confidence is the one word that comes to mind when you watch him play.

You could make a case for Murray being higher than No. 27 on the NBA's Top 100 list, but injuries have held him back from reaching his full potential. That could very much change during the upcoming 2023-24 season, as he is in a position to possibly become a first-time All-Star, especially if Denver owns the best record in the league halfway through the season. Murray and Jokic make up one of the best duos of this generation, which is why he finds himself among the best guards in the league.

26. Jaylen Brown – SG/SF – Boston Celtics

2022-23 NBA season stats: 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.1 steals, 49.1 FG%, 33.5 3P%

Jaylen Brown is one of those players we hear nothing about when he has a great game. On the flip side, social media erupts when he doesn't play well. There's really no reason why Brown's game gets disrespected the way it does, especially since he's one of the better two-way wings in the entire NBA. Sure, he may not be as gifted a scorer as Jayson Tatum is, but the fact of the matter is the Boston Celtics would not be a championship contender without him. This is why the C's gave him the biggest extension in league history this offseason.

Now through seven seasons in Boston, Brown is still just 26 years old and has consistently improved as an offensive weapon. His 26.6 points per game average was the highest of his career and ranked ninth in the league. If Brown can get a bit more consistent and clean up some of his ball-handling mistakes, it will be game over for the rest of the league.

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

25. Paul George – SG/SF – Los Angeles Clippers

2022-23 NBA season stats: 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 1.5 steals, 45.7 FG%, 37.1 3P%

Similar to Brown, people tend to bash Paul George for every last miss or every last turnover he has. What gets overlooked is the fact George has been, and still is, one of the best two-way players in the entire league. Even after a devastating ankle/leg injury in 2014, the 33-year-old is still playing at an All-Star level. Perhaps the greatest thing about the Los Angeles Clippers star is he has no problem being the first, second or third option.

If Kawhi Leonard plays, George can be the Robin to Kawhi's Batman. The script can be flipped and George also has no problem being a facilitator for his team, finding open teammates and helping them get good looks at the basket. He's just an extremely smart player who understands what it takes to win games on either side of the ball. From taking big shots late in the game to getting a stop defensively late in the fourth quarter, George is able to do everything for the Clippers. When he's healthy, the veteran puts his team in a position to win games.

24. Anthony Edwards – SG/SF – Minnesota Timberwolves

2022-23 NBA season stats: 24.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 50.4 FG%

Anthony Edwards emerged as an All-Star last season and became the face of USA Basketball in the FIBA World Cup over the summer. The Minnesota Timberwolves young star was fantastic playing in the international tournament. While the Americans failed to medal, that was not due to Edwards' lack of contributions. He led the team in scoring and drew the attention of stars like LeBron James across the NBA.

The Timberwolves are still trying to grow themselves into a contending team in the Western Conference. At 22 years old, he's already one of the best one-on-one scorers in the entire league, which is why the team awarded him with a five-year extension that could reach up to $260 million, similar to Ball's extension. Very few players in this league have the elite combination of athleticism and shooting talent from anywhere on the floor. Edwards is one of them, and it wouldn't come as a shock if he led the league in scoring this upcoming year.

23. James Harden – PG/SG – Philadelphia 76ers

2022-23 NBA season stats: 21.0 points, 10.7 assists, 6.1 rebounds, 44.1 FG%, 38.5 3P%

What has transpired with the Philadelphia 76ers and James Harden this offseason will once again cast a shadow on the future Hall of Famer's career. No matter where Harden has been, he has been able to find success as a scorer and, more importantly, a facilitator for his teammates. At the same time, he is a major liability because it seems like he is always wanting to switch teams. There is no telling as to how Harden's situation in Philly is going to play out, especially since it appears as if he isn't going to be showing up to training camp.

When he plays and is on the floor, Harden is special. He recorded 36 double-doubles in 58 games this past year and ended up leading the league with 10.7 assists per game, his fifth straight season average double-digit assists. He may not be the same player he once was in Houston, but Harden can still go and get his while helping the team win on any given night.

22. Pascal Siakam – PF/C – Toronto Raptors

2022-23 NBA season stats: 24.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 48.0 FG%, 32.4 3P%

The evolution of Pascal Siakam's game is truly beautiful. He went from being a shot-blocking big man and someone who could punish opponents in the low post to being an All-NBA performer who can do just about anything the Toronto Raptors ask of him. Siakam possesses great footwork offensively, is a very willing passer and can guard any position. His shooting splits may not reflect his brilliance simply because of the usage rate he has on the team.

The Raptors ask Siakam to do literally everything on the floor for them, which is why he may not have the best efficiency in the league. In terms of stability and reliable play, Siakam is among the best in the NBA. Every team wishes they had a guy like him, especially since he has no problem being the second or third star on his team. Toronto has made a living turning guys into versatile talents throughout the years, with Siakam being a prime product of this. As he enters the final year of his contract, it will be interesting to see if the two-time All-Star remains with the Raptors or if he is traded.

21. Kyrie Irving – PG/SG – Dallas Mavericks

2022-23 NBA season stats: 24.5 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds, 1.1 steals, 50.4 FG%

There have been some brilliant ball handlers and dribblers in basketball history. Kyrie Irving may very well sit at the top of this list. When he has the ball in his hands, Irving can go up against any defender of any size and speed. He is so crafty and quick with his handle, making him virtually impossible to guard not only because you have no idea which direction he is going, but you can't even see the basketball sometimes.

The Dallas Mavericks took a risk trading for Irving last season with him being in the final year of his contract, and he remained loyal this offseason by agreeing to a new three-year contract to play alongside Luka Doncic. When you talk about guys in the NBA being highlight-reel players, Irving is one of those who comes to mind due to his natural scoring and dribbling abilities. Now a 12-year veteran, Irving has seen it all and is an NBA champion. Regardless of what happens off the court, he has solidified himself as one of the best guards of this generation.