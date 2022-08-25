Genshin Impact: Candace Skills, Materials, Talents, and More

Candace is Genshin Impact’s first new 4 star Hydro character since Version 1.0. She’s set to release soon in Version 3.1, so check out her skills, materials, and more here.

Candace’s Ascension Stat is HP%, going from 0 to 24% bonus HP at level 90. She wields a Polearm. Her title is the “Golden Vow,” and she is the Guardian of Aaru Village.

Candace Materials

Candace Ascension Materials

To fully level up Candace from level 1 to level 90, here are all of the materials you will need to farm. Most of these are farmable right now, with the exception of the Redcrest and Light Guiding Tetrahedron both slated to release with Version 3.1.

168 Redcrest

Primary Ascension Materials (drops from Oceanid and Hydro Hypostasis): 1 Varunada Lazurite Sliver 9 Varunada Lazurite Fragment 9 Varunada Lazurite Chunk 9 Varunada Lazurite Gemstone

Eremite drops: 18 Faded Red Satin 30 Trimmed Red Silk 36 Rich Red Brocade

Semi-Perpetual Control Matrix drops: 46 Light Guiding Tetrahedron

420,000 Mora

412 Hero’s Wit + 2 Wanderer’s Advice (or equivalent EXP)

Candace Talent Materials

All three of Candace’s battle talents need the following materials to ascend to level 10. All of these materials are obtainable as of Version 3.0.

Eremite drops: 6 Faded Red Satin 22 Trimmed Red Silk 31 Rich Red Brocade

Talent Level-Up Materials: 3 Teachings of Admonition 21 Guide to Admonition 38 Philosophies of Admonition

Magatsu Mitake Narukami no Mikoto (Raiden Shogun) Weekly Boss Drops: 6 Tears of the Calamitous God

1 Crown of Insight

1.6525 million Mora

Candace Skills

Normal Attack: Gleaming Spear – Guardian Stance

Normal Attack

Performs up to four consecutive spear strikes.

Charged Attack

Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way.

Plunging Attack

Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE DMG upon impact.

Elemental Skill: Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum

Candace’s fighting style is capable of warding of an entire tide of foes.

Tap

Rushes forward with her shield, dealing Hydro DMG.

Hold

Raises her shield to block incoming attacks from nearby opponents, forming a barrier that absorbs DMG based on her Max HP and absorbs Hydro DMG 250% more effectively. This barrier lasts until the Elemental Skill is unleashed.

After holding for a certain period of time, Candace will finish charging, and when the skill button is released, the skill duration expires, or when the barrier is broken, she will perform a leaping strike that deals Hydro DMG to opponents in front of her.

“The oath of the guardians is more stalwart yet than the shields they inherit.”

Elemental Burst: Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide

Raising her weapon on high, Candace calls upon a divine blessing that deals AoE Hydro DMG based on her Max HP and confers the Prayer of the Crimson Crown on all your party members.

Prayer of the Crimson Crown

This effect has the following properties: Characters deal increased Elemental DMG with their Normal Attacks. Whenever a character takes the field, they will unleash a rippling wave of water that deals Hydro DMG to nearby opponents. There is a limited number of waves that can be triggered in the duration of this skill. Active Sword, Claymore, and Polearm-wielding character(s) under this effect will obtain a Hydro Infusion.



“This secret rite has been passed down through Candace’s clan from generation to generation. Though the old faiths have become lost over the years, the sands still protect the heirs of the ancient realm.”

Candace Passive Talents

To Dawn’s First Light

Decreases climbing Stamina consumption for your own party members by 20%.

Not stackable with Passive Talents that provide the exact same effects.

Featherflow Guard

If Candace is hit by an attack in the Hold duration of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Sanctum, that skill will finish charging instantly.

Sand Arch

Characters affected by the Prayer of the Crimson Crown caused by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide will deal 0.5% increased DMG to opponents for every 1,000 points of Candace’s Max HP when they deal Elemental DMG with their Normal Attacks.

Candace Constellations

Her Constellation is called Sagitta Scutum.

Returning Heir of the Scarlet Sands

The duration of Prayer of the Crimson Crown effect triggered by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide is increased by 3s.

Moon-Piercing Brilliance

When Sacred Rite: Heron’s Guard hits opponents, Candace’s Max HP will be increased by 20% for 15s.

Hunter’s Supplication

Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

Sentinel Oath

Shortens the Hold CD of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Guard to be the same as that of the Tapping CD.

Golden Eye

Increases the Level of Sacred Rite: Heron’s Guard by 3. Maximum upgrade level is 15.

The Overflow

When characters (excluding Candace herself) affected by the Prayer of the Crimson Crown caused by Sacred Rite: Wagtail’s Tide deal Elemental DMG to opponents using normal Attacks, it will unleash the wave attack from Wagtail’s Tide.

This effect can trigger once every 2.3s, and triggering this will not consume the base Wave instances granted by Prayer of the Crimson Crown.

Other Candace Details

Special Dish – Utmost Care

Candace’s special dish is called Utmost Care, made by cooking Aaru Mixed Rice with her.

Effect: Restores 80 Stamina.

Restores 80 Stamina. Description: Candace’s specialty. The aroma of this dish hits your nose long before it can be plated up. It would seem that Candace’s adept guardianship also extends to sustaining appetites… But, uh, this really is an extraordinary amount of Aaru Mixed Rice. How are you supposed to deal with this mountain of “overflowing consideration”?

