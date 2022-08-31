George R.R. Martin is an author most famous for his epic fantasy series A Song of Ice and Fire, more commonly known for its HBO series adaptation Game of Thrones. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at George R.R. Martin’s net worth in 2022.

George R.R. Martin’s Net Worth in 2022: $120 million

George R.R. Martin’s net worth in 2022 is $120 million. This is according to numerous reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth.

George R.R. Martin was born in Bayonne, New Jersey. Martin was born into a rich family, but they would lose their wealth during the Great Depression. Martin got into comic books early on, no doubt starting his interest in writing fiction. He particularly got into Marvel comics and has cited Stan Lee to be one of his strongest influences. In fact, he bought the first ticket to the very first Comic-Con in 1964.

He started writing at a very young age as well, selling monster stories to neighboring children.

Martin earned a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University, graduating summa cum laude in the process. His M.S. in Journalism came shortly thereafter.

This brings us to the start of his writing career. Martin began by selling short stories, with his first sale being “The Hero” to Galaxy magazine. His short stories did well, with “The Hero” being nominated for the Hugo Award (annual award for sci-fi short stories). He then finished Dying of the Light, his first novel, in 1976. The book got published in 1977, around the same time as the showing of the first Star Wars movie. This caused a massive shift upward in interest in sci-fi content, including Martin’s novel, which caused sales to drive up.

Martin did a bit of teaching at Clarke University before concentrating full-time on writing. His next pieces were Sandkings (1979) and Nightflyers (1980). The latter was actually adopted into a film, with Marin being involved with the film.

Next would be vampire novel Fevre Dream (1982), which was praised by critics. His next piece, however, was the commercial failure The Armageddon Rag (1983) which made him consider retiring from being a novelist. Still, despite all of this, the books would help to add to George R.R. Martin’s net worth in 2022.

Martin then worked in television for a while as a writer and then an executive story consultant for The Twilight Zone (1985). He then worked on Max Headroom, which was unfortunately cancelled shortly. Beauty and the Beast (1989) was next, where he was hired to be a writer-producer and eventually became co-supervising producer.

After a series of unsuccessful launches of TV pilots and screenplays, however, Martin decided to get back to writing novels. Particularly frustrated about budgeting issues and limitations imposed on his characters, he set out to write an huge epic fantasy novel.

This was the birth of his most iconic work, A Song of Ice and Fire. Heavily inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien and The Lord of the Rings, Martin conceptualized three volumes for the epic. The first and the most recognizable is Game of Thrones (1996), followed by A Clash of Kings (1998) and A Storm of Swords (2000).

This was, however, followed up by two more volumes, with two more on the way. A Feast for Crows (2005), the fourth installment, became New York Times’ No. 1 Bestseller. The fifth book A Dance With Dragons (2011) became even more of a hit, as it became an international bestseller and got nominated for several awards, as well as ultimately winning the Locus Poll Award for Best Fantasy Novel. Naturally, it was No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, staying in the list for 88 weeks.

The two more novels planned for the series are The Winds of Winter and the final book A Dream of Spring.

HBO got the rights to adopt A Song of Ice and Fire, with the series being titled Game of Thrones. Martin was labelled as the co-executive producer of the series. As such, he was heavily involved in the production.

Seasons 1 through 5 was faithful to the story of the source material. Seasons 6-8, meanwhile, was based on the characters and some events from the two upcoming novels, but were largely made up of original content.

The series was extremely well-received (save for the last season) and won numerous awards. The first season was nominated for 13 Emmy Awards and won 2, while the 2nd season was nominated for 12 Emmys and won 6. Seasons 5 and 6 each won as much as 6 Emmys each.

George R.R. Martin is one of the most notable modern authors. This is for good reason, as his work has influenced pop culture significantly. Game of Thrones in particular has developed an extremely large fan base, and has spawned countless memes and references across various forms of media.

From his efforts, he is said to be earning around $25 million a year, with a paycheck of $15 million per season of Game of Thrones.

With all that being said, were you stunned at all at George R.R. Martin’s net worth in 2022?