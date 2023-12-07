George R.R. Martin has seen the first two episodes (rough cuts, of course) of House of the Dragon season two and promises tears.

Game of Thrones creator George R.R. Martin said he has seen the first two episodes of the upcoming House of the Dragon season two, Screen Rant reported.

HBO's House of the Dragon is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, based on the book Fire & Blood. The first season gave the audience the back story of the legendary Dance of the Dragons, and the coming second season is its start. The Dance of the Dragons was the pivotal war between the Blacks and the Greens, factions inside the house of the dragons, the Targaryens.

House of the Dragon at War

In season two, we can see Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) and her husband-consort Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) — the Blacks — ready to go into battle against her erstwhile friend and stepmother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke) and her son King Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) — the Greens. The season promises absolute carnage as both having massive fire-breathing, flying dragons.

Martin wrote on his blog, Not a Blog, about having seen the first two episodes. He said that fans should expect to be in a world of hurt as the story heads straight on with declarations of war from both King's Landing and Dragonstone.

Martin also visited the sets for House of The Dragon. He wrote that he was thoroughly impressed with the sets for both the Red Keep and Dragonstone.

He stated, “But nothing I have ever seen can compare with the Red Keep and Dragonstone sets they have built at Leavesden Studios in London. HUGE, stunning, and so damned real that I felt as if I had gone through a time portal to medieval Westeros.”

The Coming Epic War between the Blacks and the Greens

In the blog, the best-selling author said, “The highlight of the trip, though, had to be the sneak preview that Ryan [Condal] gave me of the first two episodes of HOUSE OF THE DRAGON, season two. (Rough cuts, of course).”

“Of course, I am hardly objective when talking about anything based on my own work… but I have to say, I thought both episodes were just great. (And they are not even finished yet). Dark, mind you. Very dark. They may make you cry. (I did not cry myself, but one of my friends did). Powerful, emotional, gut-wrenching, heart rending. Just the sort of thing I like. (What can I say? I was weaned on Shakespeare, and love the tragedies and history plays best of all),” he continued.

The first season ended with tragedy for the Blacks as Rhaenyra's son Prince Lucerys and his dragon Arrax were killed in a fight against Alicent's son Prince Aemond and his dragon Vhagar. War is inevitable in Westeros since Rhaenyra and Alicent were already at odds with each other over the throne's succession.

However, Lucerys' death will add an even more personal depth for Rhaenyra. Not only has she already lost the throne to her “usurping” half brother, she now has lost her younger son.

House of the Dragon season two will test Rhaenyra's ability to function — and fight — through her grief as she needs to make alliance with other Westerosi houses, particularly the Starks. Season two will also tell if Daemon's machinations will bear fruit as he struggles to balance his ambition and his loyalty to his wife.

House of the Dragon is set to premiere on HBO in 2024.