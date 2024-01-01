Let's hope the author's vision of these animated series come to life.

Author George R.R. Martin revealed some good news about three animated Game of Thrones spinoffs being developed.

It seems the author is at work with HBO, though nothing is confirmed yet on them for sure happening, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Three new animated Game of Thrones projects are in the works

News of this came from the man himself in a recent blog post that he published Sunday. In it, he wrote about what's going on with these new GOT projects.

“As it happens, HBO and I have our own animated projects, set in the world of A Song of Ice & Fire,” he wrote.

In regards to whether they're happening for sure, he seems very optimistic.

“None of them have been greenlit yet, but I think we are getting close to taking the next step with a couple of them. When this last round of development started a few years back, we had four ideas for animated shows, with some great talents attached,” he continued. “Writers rooms and summits, outline and scripts followed in due course…but, alas, two of the original projects were subsequently shelved.”

He then went into further details.

“Work on the other two animated projects continues apace, however…and meanwhile, we have moved Nine Voyages, our series about the legendary voyages of the Sea Snake, over from live action to animation,” the author continued. “A move I support fully. Budgetary constraints would likely have made a live action version prohibitively expensive, what with half the show taking place at sea, and the necessity of creating a different port every week, from Driftmark to Lys to the Basilisk Isles to Volantis to Qarth to…well, on and on and on. There's a whole world out there. And we have a lot better chance of showing it all with animation. So we now have three animated projects underway.”

Lastly, he added, “Will any of them make it to air? happen? No way to know. Nothing is certain in Hollywood. But if it does happen, with one or two or all three shows, I hope we can make them as good as gorgeous and gripping as Blue Eye Samurai. We will for damn sure try.”

Hopefully, George R.R. Martin's vision of these new animated series will come to fruition.