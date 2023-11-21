George R.R. Martin said that he has hundreds of pages to go on The Winds of Winter. The penultimate book has been 12 years late and counting.

Looks like Game of Thrones fans will have to be disappointed longer since George R.R. Martin said he still has “hundreds more pages to go” on the sixth book, The Winds of Winter.

The author appeared on BANGCAST with Bernard Cromwell, author of The Last Kingdom. Martin said that while he has “like 1,100 pages written” he has a long way to go. He also acknowledged that the book has been delayed for 12 years and is “struggling with it.”

Martin told IGN, “The main thing I'm actually writing, of course, is the same thing… I wish I could write as fast as [Bernard Cornwell] but I'm 12 years late on this damn novel and I'm struggling with it. I have like 1,100 pages written but I still have hundreds more pages to go.”

“It's a big mother of a book for whatever reason. Maybe I should've started writing smaller books when I began this but it's tough. That's the main thing that dominates most of my working life,” he continued.

Fans have been waiting for the sixth book, most likely due to the disappointment they felt with how the HBO series ended in 2019. The fifth book, A Dance with Dragons, was released in 2011. The Winds of Winter is the penultimate book in the series — when it's finally written.

One of the reasons Martin hasn't made a lot of progress on the book, which he said has 400 to 500 pages more to go, is that he has been heavily involved with other projects based on his many other books.

According to CBR, Martin said that there are eight GoT spinoff shows currently in development. One, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, has been greenlit and will start production in spring 2024.

The eight does not include the second season of House of Dragon, which has already finished filming and is set to be released in summer 2024.