The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets take on the Miami Hurricanes. Check out our college football odds series for our Georgia Tech Miami prediction and pick. Find how to watch Georgia Tech Miami.

Georgia Tech is a very hard team to figure out in 2023. The Yellow Jackets have been one of the most confusing, volatile, unpredictable teams in college football through one month of competition. They scored 28 points in the second quarter against Louisville and lost the game because they were dominated in the other three quarters. Louisville is 5-0, but that Georgia Tech game was a tough one for the Cardinals, who trailed by 15 points before rallying to win.

Georgia Tech won on the road at Wake Forest, handling the Demon Deacons well enough that they were able to prevail by two scores. That was not an especially close game late in the fourth quarter. Georgia Tech has had some really good and positive moments this season. However, for all the positive things this team does, it then turns around and completely stumbles.

Last week, Georgia Tech pulled a complete clunker at home against Bowling Green, falling behind by more than 20 points before losing by 11 in a game which was not close in the second half. Georgia Tech was a massive favorite in that game, a 22-point choice. The Yellow Jackets lost outright, and they lost outright by double digits. The week-to-week results for this team are hard to comprehend. Now the Jackets face a Miami team which is unbeaten but has not yet played an ACC game this season. This is Miami's conference opener, which adds even more mystery to this game.

Here are the Georgia Tech-Miami College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Georgia Tech-Miami Odds

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: +20.5 (-114)

Miami Hurricanes: -20.5 (-106)

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Miami

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Georgia Tech Could Cover the Spread

The Yellow Jackets are not a good team in general, but they have had moments when they look really, really good. The second quarter against Louisville and the game against Wake Forest are the two obvious examples of how good Georgia Tech can be when it puts the pieces together and functions well on both sides of the ball.

Given that the point spread is just over 20 for this game, Georgia Tech could still lose by a considerable margin and yet cover the spread. If Georgia Tech plays just one really good quarter — akin to the Louisville game — and loses in the other three quarters, that will be enough to cover the spread. If Georgia Tech outscores Miami by 10 points in just one quarter, it could be outscored by 30 points in the other three quarters and still cover the spread. That's a lot of margin to work with.

Why Miami Could Cover the Spread

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets can play good football, but they don't play good football for long sequences, and they don't play good football for a majority of each game in which they participate. The team which got blasted by Bowling Green last week will get crushed by Miami. The Hurricanes already have a quality win on their 2023 resume, having taken care of Texas A&M this season. The passing game looks good, and quarterback Tyler Van Dyke looks comfortable, two things which are very closely related. Miami should be able to score a lot on Georgia Tech. The Jackets could not stop Bowling Green one week ago.

Final Georgia Tech-Miami Prediction & Pick

The point spread is large, and Georgia Tech might be a good play for some people, but the best choice is to stay away and see if Miami can carry its early-season form into its ACC opener.

Final Georgia Tech-Miami Prediction & Pick: Georgia Tech +20.5