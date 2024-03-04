Ever since its release back in 2020, players have been asking for a PC release for Ghost of Tsushima. This is expected, as the award-winning game is one of the best samurai games in recent history. Hopefully, the wait will be over soon, as we might be getting some news soon about Ghost of Tsushima's PC release.
I’m hearing that we might be getting something about the Ghost of Tsushima PC port pretty soon. Maybe around the 5th?
— King Gronk Nick (@Shpeshal_Nick) March 1, 2024
The news comes courtesy of @Shpeshal_Nick, co-founder of XboxEra and co-host of the XboxEra Podcast. In his post, he mentioned that he was “hearing that we might be getting something about Ghost of Tsushima PC port pretty soon.” Additionally, he said in the same tweet that the announcement would arrive “maybe around the 5th”. When asked in a reply if “the 5th” referred to May or the 5th of March, Nick clarified that it was on “5th March”.
Understandably, you may be skeptical about this. However, it's important to remember that Nick does have a good track record when it comes to revealing news like this. Back in January, Nick also hinted about what to expect during the January 2024 State of Play. His post back then included games like Rise of the Ronins, Death Stranding, Silent Hill, and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. When the State of Play went live, the games Nick mentioned in his post (except for Rebirth) all made an appearance. This alone lends some credibility to his claims.
However, although his previous track record lends some credibility to his claims, that still doesn't mean that this is confirmed. He mentioned in the post that the announcement would be made “around the 5th”, so we're not even sure when the exact date is. Not only that, but there have been no recent posts or hints from any PlayStation social media accounts or channels about potential announcements, or big reveal streams. Although it's tempting to just take the post as truth, it's important to take it with a grain of salt until the announcement goes live, if at all.
That's all the information we have about a possible announcement regarding a Ghost of Tsushima PC release. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.