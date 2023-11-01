Director Chad Stahelski talked to ScreenRant exclusively about an exciting update to the long-awaited Ghost of Tsushima movie.

Ghost of Tsushima, a 2020 video game developed by Sucker Punch and released by Sony Interactive Entertainment, follows the story of samurai Jin Sakai. He is tasked to protect the eponymous island against the invading Mongols. Sakai then needs to choose between following the warrior code, Bushido, and fight with honor or use practical but dishonorable methods with minimal casualties.

Stahelski, known for directing the massively successful John Wick franchise, will helm the film. He confirmed that a script is ready to go and that the movie's creative team is “very close to getting our s–t together.”

“We have a script, we're very close to getting our s–t together on that, as well. Development is always tricky, it's studios, it's strikes, and availabilities, and scouting. You have to will things into existence,” he said.

“I think the two things that I am closest and most interested in are Highlander and Ghost of Tsushima. Both amazing, amazing properties, the story of Ghost is, also, one of my favorite properties of all time,” he added. Stahelski will also direct the Henry Cavill-led Highlander reboot.

The director is currently on his John Wick: Chapter 4 Oscars campaign.

Stahelski also said that he hopes to cast all Japanese actors speaking their native language to stay true to the game's theme. He has frequently cited legendary director Akira Kurosawa as an influence.

This is made evident in Chapter 4 when John is in the Osaka branch of The Continental.

“I would say the very first time you see John in Osaka, standing with the cherry blossoms blowing, the big wide shot, he's got his back to us, winds blowing, you have the Kurosawa music going underneath there with the cello,” Stahelski said, describing that specific scene.

Kurosawa also ties into Ghost of Tsushima. The game has a “Kurosawa mode”, where the scenes are in a black-and-white filter. The game received permission from the Kurosawa estate to use the name.