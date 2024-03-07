Recently, rumors rose that Ghost of Tsushima was making its way to PC. That rumor has just been confirmed, as PlayStation recently announced that the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut will be getting a PC release, with the preorder for the game now live.
Let's start with the biggest question in everyone's mind: When is the release date for Ghost of Tsushima on PC? According to the official PlayStation blog post, the game will come out on PC on May 16, 2024. As mentioned above, preorders for the game are already available on PC. Preordering Ghost of Tsushima on PC will give players access to the following items early in-game:
- New Game+ Horse Travel Companion
- Traveler's Attire
- Broken Armour dyes from Baku's shop
Additionally, players can also lick their Steam account with their PlayStation Network account to get the following unlocks early:
- Archery Master's Attire
- Charm of Canine Recruitment
As this is the Director's Cut version of Ghost of Tsushima, it will come with three additions to the main game. The first is the Iki Island expansion, which adds a whole new location to the game, bringing with it a new quest line, new equipment, new characters, and more. It will also come with the Legends mode, a multiplayer experience where placers can either play co-op story missions, wave-based survival missions, and even a 2 vs 2 Rivals mode. Finally, there's the Kurosawa Mode, which allows the player to experience the game in black and white with film grain effects, as inspired by the movies of Akira Kurosawa.
For those not familiar with Ghost of Tsushima, let me give you a quick summary. The game is a third-person open-world action RPG and follows Jin Sakai, a Samurai and the sole survivor of his clan during the Mongol's initial invasion of Tsushima. Using his training as a samurai, as well as techniques that go against the Samurai code, he must take back Tsushima from the invading Mongol force by any means necessary.
That's all the information we have about Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut's PC release, as well as its preorder information. Again, the game comes out on May 16, 2024. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.