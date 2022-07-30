The San Francisco Giants struggled this season compared to their 107 wins last year. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have a considerable advantage in the NL West, but the Giants are just 3.5 games behind St Louis. For the third NL Wildcard spot. There have been many gaping holes in the pitching and batting of Manager Gabe Kapler, but they will need to formulate some moves if they want to contend for that prestigious Wildcard spot earnestly.

There have been speculations and whispers for San Francisco to be more sellers before August 3. It would be tough to be in the middle of the pack, so the organization must decide which direction they intend to choose. Furthermore, other teams are waiting if guys like Joc Pederson or Carlos Rodon would be available in trade talks.

These three targets San Francisco must pursue if they decide to become contenders.

3 sneaky Giants targets at MLB trade deadline

Wilson Contreras

Losing Buster Posey in the offseason was a huge loss for the Giants. Joey Bart and Curt Casali are still having trouble replicating the success of Posey, so one underrated name who would fit the need of San Francisco is Wilson Contreras. The Chicago Cubs have not been in the thick of things this season, so they will likely hone their farm system and increase the number of prospects on their squad.

Contreras is an everyday catcher who will boost the defensive capabilities of the Giants. Additionally, he has immense power and offensive prowess that will increase the offensive production of the Giants. There were revelations like Lamonte Wade Jr. and Mike Yastrzemski last year, but they have not elevated their numbers season. Wilson Contreras’ acquisition will address that situation and possibly have a similar impact to Kris Bryant’s previous season.

Tommy Pham

Ending the beef between two athletes is always an admirable trait that would put down their pride and ego. Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson are having this ongoing argument that occurred on the rules of their Fantasy Football league, but having them as teammates this season would be a profound change of scenery.

The whirlwind of events will be vastly different off the field, but Tommy Pham’s impact on the field is unquestioned. Pham will boast an enormous upgrade to the current depth chart of the outfield of the Giants. His mix of power and contact would benefit San Francisco, especially with San Francisco relying heavily on their left-handed batters.

Nelson Cruz

As an aging veteran, Nelson Cruz will bolster the power and hitting of the Giants lineup. Cruz will likely be a rental for the franchise, and it would not cost them a ton of assets to give the Washington Nationals. He will have a role as the DH of the Giants in the middle of the batting order.

Cruz’s stats have plummeted from his phenomenal All-Star stint last season, but moving to the Bay Area could start a rejuvenated season and end on a high note. It would be inevitable for Cruz to get traded once again to a team that can contend for a postseason berth; thus, San Francisco can be one of those squads.

An NL pennant or World Series Crown is far from a realistic possibility for the San Francisco Giants. The goals must be more achievable every season to regain the remarkable success they reached last decade. The Giants organization has the reputation of having a brilliant foundation that would be built from the ground up. The hope is for the roster to compete with the Dodgers and Padres in the next 3-5 years.