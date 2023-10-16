J.J. Watt retired following the 2022 NFL season. But just because he isn't playing anymore doesn't mean he won't voice his complaints about refs. The New York Giants are his latest beneficiary.

The Giants and Buffalo Bills faced off on Sunday Night Football in Week 6. On a QB Josh Allen drop back in the second quarter, Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke was flagged for roughing the passer. There did not look like much contact or anything illegal about the hit, but Okereke was penalized nonetheless.

Lack of accountability for refs is infuriating for players because they don’t receive the same leniency. Players get flagged, fined & can potentially win/lose games on erroneous calls. Refs get “corrected” privately after the fact and “may” lose out on postseason opportunities. https://t.co/6BMvM4N7wZ — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 16, 2023

Taking to X (the social media company formerly known as Twitter,) Watt blasted NFL fans. “Lack of accountability for refs is infuriating for players because they don’t receive the same leniency,” Watt contended.

Furthermore, he voiced what he feels is a double-standard. “Players get flagged, fined & can potentially win/lose games on erroneous calls. Refs get ‘corrected' privately after the fact and ‘may' lose out on postseason opportunities.”

Sunday night wasn't the first time Watt took to social media to make his unhappiness with NFL refs known. It is somewhat impressive, however, that Watt still advocates for defensive players even with his playing days behind him. Surely, his brother T.J. Watt appreciates the support.

Of course, Bills fans will be happy to argue that the hit was justified. If for no other reason than it forced Allen briefly into the medical tent, causing him to miss two plays.

The drive in question ultimately ended in Allen throwing an interception, so no harm, no foul for the Giants. Still, surely Okereke appreciates Watt's speaking out.