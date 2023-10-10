Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt retook the sole lead in the NFL for sacks this weekend after a two sack game versus the Baltimore Ravens. T.J. was part of the Steelers' comeback which helped Pittsburgh overtake their division foe while limiting the Ravens offense to just 10 points.

On top of the two sacks, T.J. put up two tackles for loss, two QB hits, two pass break ups and a fumble recovery. His play also helped the Steelers earn a 3-2 record and take the lead in the AFC North.

The performance did not go unnoticed by J.J. Watt. While J.J. may have some bias as T.J.'s brother, he still gave a shoutout to his brother's excellent performance.

J.J. Watt said on Twitter, “When you’re consistently great, people get bored and want to look for a new king to crown. Facts are facts. Kid is doing something legendary.”

If T.J. Watt ends up leading the NFL in sacks again this season, it will be the third time he's done so in his career after also doing so in 2020 and 2021. T.J. is one of the top contenders to win his second Defensive Player of the Year award after winning it in 2021 when he tied Michael Strahan's record for most sacks in a season with 22.5.

He is currently behind Myles Garrett and Micah Parsons in the DPOY odds race with +300 odds. Garrett and Parsons both have +250 odds. If T.J. Watt wins DPOY for a second time, he will be just one behind J.J., who won three DPOY awards throughout his career.