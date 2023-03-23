Thursday morning, the New York Giants made yet another move during their busy offseason. Joe Schoen and company agreed to terms on a contract with free agent wide receiver, Jamison Crowder, sources tell CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson.

An eight-year veteran who has spent half of his professional tenure playing in the state of New York with the Jets and, most recently, the Buffalo Bills, the receiver now heads to the Giants on a one-year deal. The financial figures are undisclosed at the time of this writing

Crowder will now join a receiving corps headlined by Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, and star tight end Darren Waller, who was acquired by the organization via trade on March 15.

With this move, the Giants have now beefed up the weapons surrounding fifth-year quarterback Daniel Jones. The 25-year-old signal caller signed on for four more years with the franchise this offseason with a $160 million contract extension.

Crowder, a Duke product like Jones, is coming off of a season-ending ankle injury sustained in just week 4 of the 2022 NFL season.

For his career as a whole, the 29-year-old has accumulated a stat line of 415 receptions, 4,667 receiving yards, and 28 total touchdowns in 100 career games.

His best season in the league came back in 2016 as a member of the then-Washington Redskins. He finished the year with 847 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Giants are coming off of a stupendous campaign, as they finished with a record of 9-6-1 and advanced to the postseason for the first time since 2017. They would win their wildcard matchup against the Minnesota Vikings before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional round.