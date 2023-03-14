The New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders made a massive trade on Tuesday, with star tight end Darren Waller headed from Nevada to New York, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

“The Giants traded a third-round compensatory pick that they received in the Kadarius Toney trade (No. 100 overall) and land the big-time weapon they coveted for newly extended QB Daniel Jones: It’s Darren Waller,” wrote Rapoport.

The No. 100 pick was acquired by the Kansas City Chiefs for Ryan Poles, who sent it the Giants for Toney, who now send it to the Raiders for Waller. Basically, it’s Toney for Waller, which is a great deal for the Giants.

“With a need to surround quarterback Daniel Jones with as much talent as possible, general manager Joe Schoen appears to be pulling out all of the stops to build a strong passing game,” wrote Kevin Hickey of GiantsWire immediately after New York acquired the star TE.

Waller figures to immediately become one of Daniel Jones’ top receivers in New York, and with Jones locked up long-term and Saquon Barkley franchise tagged, this could be a great team next season.

Reports did mention that New York was in the market for a tight end, and they now have one of the best receivers at that position in the NFL.

The Raiders signed Waller off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad in 2018 and locked him up to a three-year extension worth $9 million per year.

He agreed to a three-year, $51 million contract extension with the Raiders last season, appearing in nine games for Las Vegas throughout the campaign, catching 28 passes for 388 yards and three touchdowns.

He was never fully able to incorporate into the offense to the extent that many expected in 2022-23, and Darren Waller should have an excellent opportunity right from Week 1 with the Giants.