After a busy few weeks regarding the situation around New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, a decision has come on the day of the franchise tag deadline. The Giants and Jones have agreed to a long-term deal, according to Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post.

Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network added the contract details shortly after, noting it’s a four-year deal worth $160 million, with $35 million in incentives.

After an up-and-down first few years in the NFL, the 2019 sixth overall pick rejuvenated his career with first-year head coach Brian Daboll. Jones threw for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions and then rushed for 708 yards and seven scores on 120 carries as New York earned a playoff spot and won the Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Swirling Reports On Daniel Jones’ Contract

Reports swirled of Jones wanting upwards of $45 million per year, which seems like a ton for a quarterback who isn’t yet in the top tier. Nonetheless, after Derek Carr’s deal with the New Orleans Saints set the market, now the Giants and Jones have a deal in place.

With contract questions surrounding both Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones, the Giants have already had a busy offseason, but inking their franchise quarterback to a new deal remained a top priority for the new regime in New York.

The Giants also cleared some space by finally getting rid of Kenny Golladay, who disappointed after signing a massive free agency deal following a stellar run with the Detroit Lions.

Nonetheless, after a long offseason full of rumors, the Giants have a deal in place for Daniel Jones and will put the franchise tag on Saquon Barkley. Perhaps a new deal will still get done with Barkley in the future.