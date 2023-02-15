San Francisco Giants’ outfielder Joc Pederson is known for playing with high energy and never holding back. Pederson took things a bit far in a game last year versus the Brewers in Milwaukee when he called an opposing fan a “f–king p–sy.” Pederson recently addressed his 2022 NSFW call-out on The Chris Rose Rotation, per Chris Rose Sports on Twitter.

Seems like Joc Pederson feels really bad about calling a heckler in Milwaukee a "fucking pussy" after going yard pic.twitter.com/AotirxwyyQ — Chris Rose Sports (@ChrisRoseSports) February 15, 2023

“If you say some stuff and I can hear it and it gets in my head, and then I do something that is super cool and everyone’s cheering for me and I feel like Superman, then I might say some things that I shouldn’t have said,” Pederson said of the incident. “But I got fined for it. MLB, yeah, they said I wasn’t acting like a professional, which they’re probably right.”

Joc Pederson impressed with the Giants in 2022. He ultimately slashed .274/.353/.521 with an .874 OPS and 23 home runs in 134 games for San Francisco. Pederson was also named to his second All-Star team.

However, his NSFW call-out towards the heckler at the Giants-Brewers game stood out. It was Giants’ pitcher Logan Webb, who also joined Chris Rose’s show, who actually brought up the incident. But Pederson and the ball club are ready to move on and bounce back after missing the playoffs in 2022.

Joc Pederson previously stated that he believes the Giants can rebound this season. Competing in the National League West will be difficult amid the presences of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. Nevertheless, San Francisco will do all they can to make a postseason run.