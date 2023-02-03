The San Francisco Giants did not have much to go their way over the course of the 2022 regular season. From the multitude of injury woes to the lackluster production from the bottom half of their lineup, the Giants ended up finishing regular season play in third place in the National League West standings with an 81-81 record.

While there is not much optimism surrounding the Giants organization heading into the 2023 campaign, Joc Pederson believes that the team has what it takes to orchestrate a bounce-back year.

“We’re primed to come back even stronger,” Pederson said during a recent appearance on KNBR’s “Tolbert and Copes” show.

Pederson added that his first year with the NL West side was a “frustrating” one, but he is now looking forward to what he predicts will be a “fun” 2023 season.

Pederson will not see sluggers Aaron Judge or Carlos Correa don a Giants jersey come Opening Day next month. The Giants have at the least made moves in an effort to bolster the team’s depth both at the plate and on the mound. Among the moves that the Giants have completed so far in the ongoing offseason, they came to terms with outfielders Mitch Haniger and Michael Conforto on mutliyear deals.

During an appearance on MLB Network’s “High Heat” program last month, the two-time All-Star gave his stamp of approval to the Giants’ offseason moves, especially to their call to bring in both Conforto and Haniger.

“We lost out on some of the bigger free-agent names, but you have guys like Michael Conforto and Mitch Haniger in the outfield,” Pederson said in January. “Two All-Stars that can really change the dynamic of your offense and defense. Added some starting pitching depth which really hurt us last year, which is going to take over some of the innings the bullpen had to take on, so they’re more fresh for their situation.

“Just added a ton of really good depth that, over the course of 162 (games), you need that. It’s going to be exciting.”

In the big picture, the Giants will look to rebound from their sluggish 2022 season.