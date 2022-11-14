Published November 14, 2022

By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the Houston Texans (1-7-1). Golladay had a brutal drop late in the first half, and that led to his benching in the game’s final 30 minutes.

The receiver gave a series of short answers when he was asked about the benching after the game. He said he didn’t know why he didn’t get back in the game. Golladay said he would keep the answer “to myself” when he was asked if he should have played in the second half.

Boos rained down on Golladay from the fans at MetLife Stadium following his dropped pass. The receiver has rarely been involved in the New York offense this season as he has just 2 catches for 22 yards. He has been targeted 4 times and has dropped two passes.

In his two seasons with the Giants, Golladay has played 19 games with the team. He has 39 catches for 543 yards and has yet to get into the end zone in a New York uniform.

Golladay remained defiant when he was asked about the fan reaction. “I don’t say nothing to them,” he said.

Kenny Golladay believes he has the skills that made him an effective player earlier in his career with the Lions.

New York’s victory over the Texans was keyed by quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 197 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Barkley had 35 carries for 152 yards and 1 touchdown.