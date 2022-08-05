Giants OL Matt Gono suffers ‘likely’ career-ending neck injury

The New York Giants were dealt some very bad news as they go through training camp. Offensive lineman Matt Gono “likely” has a career-ending neck injury, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Raanan said that Gono was feeling good early on but when New York started ramping up the level of contact, things went south. The 26-year-old left the team to undergo surgery and was placed on the exempt list.

Giants OT Matt Gano likely has career-ending neck injury, per source. Felt good early @ camp but started feeling symptoms in neck (which needed surgery last yr) when hitting started this week. Gono left team to see doctor who performed surgery. Hence exempt/left squad designation — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 4, 2022

Matt Gono signed with the Giants this offseason after playing two seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. He appeared in 21 games over 2019 and 2020 before missing all of last season. The former Wesley standout has experience playing both guard and tackle. There was initially some mystery about what his injury was when New York put him on the exempt list. Unfortunately, it is known now that the injury is likely to threaten his football career.

New York will miss Gono as a key backup for young tackles Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal. As they look to rebuild their offensive line under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, they will have to look for another veteran to sign before the season rolls around with the open roster spot they now have.

The Giants have reportedly started looking into other tackles to fill Gono’s place. Will Holden, Mitch Wyatt and Kyle Murphy are on their list.