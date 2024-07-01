The Giants make the trip to Atlanta to face the Braves! These two teams are playing differently with the Giants having consistency issues, while the Braves have been one of the best teams in the MLB this year. Our MLB odds series has our Giants-Braves prediction, odds, and pick for Tuesday.

Giants-Braves Projected Starters

Hayden Birdsong vs. Reynaldo Lopez

Hayden Birdsong (0-0) with a 5.79 ERA and a 1.93 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched 4.2 innings and gave up three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts in a Giants win.

2024 Road Splits: (0-0) 0.00 ERA

Reynaldo Lopez (6-2) with a 1.70 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP

Last Start: Pitched five innings and gave up two runs on four hits with four walks and five strikeouts in a Braves win.

2024 Home Splits: (3-0) 1.11 ERA

MLB Odds: Giants-Braves Odds

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-128)

Moneyline: +164

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+106)

Moneyline: -196

Over: 8.5 (-122)

Under: 8.5 (+100)

How to Watch Giants vs. Braves

Time: 7:20 pm ET

TV: Bally Sports South / NBC Sports Bay Area

Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Giants have been up and down this season towards a 41-44 record. The Giants have been very good behind the plate on offense but then their pitching has struggled and ranks near the bottom of the MLB. Matt Chapman, Thairo Estrada, Michael Conforto, Jung Hoo Lee, and Jorge Soler comprise the bulk of a very talented batting lineup. Their pitching needs to be better after struggling for most of the year, but Logan Webb, Kyle Harrison, and Jordan Hicks have been solid to varying degrees for the Giants. The Giants have talent, but they need to figure things out.

The Giants have been decimated by injuries to their pitching staff. They are starting Hayden Birdsong on the mound. He has a 0-0 record, a 5.79 ERA, and a 1.93 WHIP. He has allowed three runs on six hits with three walks and five strikeouts through 4.2 innings in his lone start. He did not play well, but the Giants still won the game. Birdsong is a rookie with a massive amount of potential but he did not play well in his debut. He gets a difficult matchup against the Braves behind the plate.

The Giants' offense has been average this season. They are 14th in team batting average at .244 after finishing last season with a .254 average. The offense is led by Thairo Estrada, Heliot Ramos, and Matt Chapman in almost every important batting category. Chapman leads in batting average at .235, in OBP at .317, and in total hits at 71. Then, Ramos leads in home runs at 10 and Estrada leads in RBI at 39. The Giants have been okay at best on offense, but this is a difficult matchup against Tyler Glasnow for the Dodgers.

Why The Braves Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Braves have come out strong during the season. They are 46-36 and just lost a game after winning two straight games. Their offense has taken a massive dip and is around average after being one of the best in the league. Their pitching has stayed great and they are in the top five in the MLB. Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez, and Chris Sale have all had varying levels of success up to this point. On offense, Marcell Ozuna has dominated at the plate for Atlanta, with Orlando Arcia, Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, and Michael Harris II not far behind. The Braves have lost some steam recently, but are still the most talented teams in the MLB.

The Braves are starting Reynaldo Lopez to start on the mound. He has a 6-2 record, a 1.70 ERA, and a 1.11 WHIP. He has allowed 17 runs on 61 hits with 27 walks and 81 strikeouts through 79.1 innings. He has started in 14 games so far this season and the Braves are 10-4 in those games. Lopez has been great this season for the Braves as their best pitcher. The Giants have a great offense, but Lopez has been red-hot this season.

The Braves offense has taken a dip recently and is 16th in the MLB in batting average up to this point in the season at .243. They have dipped a bit after leading the entire MLB in batting average last season at .276. Marcell Ozuna has been great for the Braves to open the season and leads the way in most batting categories. Ozuna leads the way in batting average at .300, in home runs at 21, in RBI at 67, in OBP at .383, and in total hits at 91. The Braves offense can compete with anyone in the league based on their talent and get a favorable matchup against Hayden Birdsong on the mound.

Final Giants-Braves Prediction & Pick

The Giants enter this game with a massive disadvantage at pitchers. Lopez is having a great year and is the better option in this game compared to Birdsong for the Giants. The Giants have the better offense, but not by much. Lopez is the key and is why the Braves will win and cover at home in this matchup.

Final Giants-Braves Prediction & Pick: Braves -1.5 (+106)