The 2024 NHL offseason is in full swing for the Calgary Flames, who missed out on securing a berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second consecutive year. Since the Flames last played beyond the regular season in the spring of 2022, there have been massive changes within the organization, both on the ice, in the front office, and behind the bench. This summer should be no exception regarding key personnel changes being made.

Gone are players like Johnny Gaudreau, Matthew Tkachuk, Tyler Toffoli, Noah Hanifin, Jacob Markstrom, Nikita Zadorov, and Elias Lindholm, all key factors in their last postseason run. Additionally, the Flames went through the 2023-24 season with first-year head coach Ryan Huska following the dismissal of Darryl Sutter.

Flames general manager Craig Conroy will once again have his work cut out for him in the coming weeks and months, and he has ample salary cap space with which to work (approximately $21,749,167). The first wave of free agency is over, and some of the biggest names available on the open market have found new homes. The Flames did make a pair of additions by signing forwards Anthony Mantha (one year, $3.5 million) and Ryan Lomberg (two years, $4 million), while also securing a new deal for forward Yegor Sharangovich (five years, $28.75 million). But there is still room for improvement.

Who are some of the more ideal trade targets that Conroy could consider taking a run at?

Patrik Laine

The Columbus Blue Jackets are in a period of upheaval themselves, having missed the playoffs for the 17th time in their 23 seasons. One notable Blue Jackets player looking for a fresh start is the former No. 2 overall selection in the 2016 NHL Draft, Finnish forward Patrik Laine. He was a healthy scratch on more than one occasion in 2023-24 and entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in January.

Still an intriguing offensive threat when healthy, Laine is on the books for another two seasons with a cap hit of $8.7 million, a salary that could be absorbed in the Flames' ample cap space.

A potential Laine acquisition would qualify as a reclamation project, similar to Calgary's aforementioned signing of Mantha. He could slot into Calgary's top six forwards, especially if the decision is made to part ways with Nazem Kadri. Imagine Laine turning back the clock and terrorizing opposition goaltenders with his wicked shot after taking passes from Sharangovich or Mikael Backlund.

Elvis Merzļikins

Speaking of trade targets currently with the Blue Jackets, another figure who has been vocal about seeking a fresh start is goaltender Elvis Merzļikins. Once seen as the goaltender of the future in Columbus, the Latvian native hasn't been able to put together consistent performances in net and also has never been the same following the tragic death of fellow Latvian and good friend Matīss Kivlenieks in a fireworks-related accident in July of 2021.

He admitted that the loud cannon that fires after every Blue Jackets goal at Nationwide Arena gives him disturbing flashbacks to the accident, and also recently stated that he believes that he's more than just a backup goaltender after appearing in only 30 and 41 games respectively the previous two seasons.

A change of scenery may be vital for Merzļikins to continue his NHL career, and with the Flames now without a true starter following the trade of Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils, he could compete with Dustin Wolf for the role.

He's under contract for three more seasons with an AAV of $5.4 million. He also has a career record of 68-79-30 with a 3.20 goals-against-average and .904 save percentage. It would be a risk, but could yield a successful payoff.

Nicholas Robertson

Speaking of players hoping to be moved to greener pastures, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Nicholas Robertson has made no secret that he'd like a better opportunity elsewhere. And as it happens, his name has been linked to the Flames by The Athletic's Julian McKenzie:

“I’d argue Robertson is at least worth a look,” McKenzie wrote on July 4. “Whether or not the Flames act on it is a different story…..The Toronto Maple Leafs may not be pressured to move Robertson, but he certainly would rather continue his NHL career elsewhere. He has some pace and scoring ability, which would certainly be welcomed for the Flames. Robertson, ultimately, just wants another opportunity where he can play more consistent minutes.”

Robertson, who was selected 53rd overall by the Leafs in the 2019 NHL Draft, scored 14 goals and 13 assists in 56 games last season and could thrive with more playing time.