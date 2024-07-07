Emma Navarro takes on Coco Gauff at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Navarro Gauff prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Navarro Gauff.

Coco Gauff arrives at a defining moment at this Wimbledon tournament. Her first three opponents were not big threats, and she handled all of them easily. Moving smoothly through the first week of a major tournament doesn't guarantee success in the second week, but it certainly puts that player in the best possible position to do well. Now we arrive at a match in which Gauff might need to call upon the extra rest she has gained from winning her first week of matches easily and quickly at Wimbledon. Emma Navarro is a top-20 seed and a legitimately tough player. Navarro plays very strong defense and has a low strike zone which really helps her on grass. Navarro drilled Naomi Osaka, a four-time major champion, in the second round. Osaka might not be especially good on grass, but Navarro still had to take the court against a proven and credentialed player. She could not have handled the occasion any better. Anyone who can stand on the opposite side of the net at a major tournament and throttle Osaka can play ball. If that is the player who shows up against Coco Gauff, the No. 2 seed will have her hands full.

The really big question we have to consider heading into this match is as follows: Will the fact that Gauff's first three matches have been very smooth rides leave Coco a little more vulnerable if Navarro plays at a high level? Can Gauff rise to Navarro's standard if Navarro sets the bar very high in the first set? It's arguably the best women's Wimbledon match on Middle Sunday at the All-England Club. We'll see if it lives up to the billing.

Here are the Emma Navarro-Coco Gauff Wimbledon odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Wimbledon Odds: Emma Navarro-Coco Gauff Odds

Game spread:

Navarro +4.5: -112

Gauff -4.5: -118

Money line

Navarro: +290

Gauff: -400

To win first set

Navarro: +210

Gauff: -270

Total Games In Match

Over 20.5: -124

Under 20.5: -108

Navarro over 9.5 games: -110

Navarro under 9.5 games: -120

Gauff over 12.5 games: -110

Gauff under 12.5 games: -120

How To Watch Emma Navarro vs Coco Gauff

TV: ESPN/ABC

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: approx. 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT — match could start 45 minutes earlier or later depending on length of previous matches

Why Emma Navarro Could Cover The Spread

Navarro's emphatic win over Naomi Osaka offers a glimpse of how talented she is, but her win over Diana Shnaider in the third round showed how resilient and tough she is. Navarro lost that first set 6-2 and was punched in the mouth. She calmly regrouped to win the last two sets and advance. Navarro is a tough out, and with the spread being 4.5 games, Navarro will cover the spread if she loses two sets by two games apiece. It seems pretty reasonable to think this match could end up 6-4, 7-5. Navarro will cover if that is the final scoreline.

Why Coco Gauff Could Cover The Spread

Gauff is an elite player. She is the No. 2 seed. She hasn't lost a set at this tournament. She plays great defense and can throw that back in Navarro's face if this match gets contentious. Keeping in mind that Navarro lost the first set of her last match by a score of 6-2, there's no reason Gauff couldn't hammer Navarro in a similar way.

Final Emma Navarro-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick

We are leaning toward Navarro, but Gauff is capable of winning this match decisively. We recommend you stay away from this match and wait for a live play.

Final Emma Navarro-Coco Gauff Prediction & Pick: Navarro +4.5 games