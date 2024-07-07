Summer League is underway and San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle looks forward to the challenge that comes with going from a college star at UConn basketball to the NBA.

In his first game in a Silver and Black uniform, Castle tallied 12 points, six reb0unds and three assists in a 97-65 loss to the Charlotte Hornets in the Sacramento California Classic

Leading up the game, when asked about the biggest adjustment between the NCAA and the pros, the reigning Big East Freshman of the Year didn't hesitate in answering.

“Physicality probably. Guys are stronger, older so just getting ready to get adjusted to that,” Castle shared.

It's been an early theme for Castle as he goes through the first stretch of summer play in Sacramento before it continues in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Stephon Castle talks changes

In answering whether he makes a concerted effort to play physically, Stephon Castle answered seriously, though with some humor.

“I would say a little bit. I don't know because I'm not playing against myself. I would say I bring a little bit,” the former UConn basketball star shared.

And while that's a big aspect of his game, the Covington, Georgia native said it's not his only priority with rookie workouts underway.

“Understanding the speed of the game and the physicality and, really with my decision making. With the pre draft process, you don't get to play a lot of live so I've been knocking off a lot of that rust,” Castle continued. “It's been going great. I'm trying to pick up on the speed of the game so it's been going good.”

As he learns the NBA game, or, at least, the beginnings of it considering it's summer ball, the 6-foot-6 guard is going with what he knows now.

“Doing my everyday routine. Preparing my body, preparing my mind. Lining up with my teammates, trying to figure out what we're going to do to win,” he added.

As he moves forward, Castle does so as he's always handled his business.

“I'd say that's pretty accurate,” the point guard said when about a Spurs coach's comments that Castle seems to stay even-keeled never getting too high or too low.

“I'll be calm throughout much of the day. Don't get too riled up, not too low. Just keep chillin'.”

While Summer League games don't truly register beyond trivial win-loss records during the games in Sacramento and for seeding and tournament purposes in Las Vegas, Castle l0oks forward to the competition. By his standards, he hadn't taken part in an organized game he'd consider meaningful.

“Probably haven't had played one since the “Natty,” not as serious as that,” Castle said leading up to the summer debut vs. the Hornets. “We've played pick up and little stuff like that, but nothing too serious.”

“I can't wait to start playing again, an actual game. It's been great just practicing and the workouts have been live, live defense has been great but to play a real game again is going to be fun,” the fourth overall pick of last month's draft admitted.

He'll get several opportunities before things get going for real in a couple of months.