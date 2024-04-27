Tennessee Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons is one happy man. Simmons expressed his approval after the team drafted T'Vondre Sweat on Friday. Sweat is a defensive tackle who will add strength and depth to the Titans' defensive trenches.
“Oh man!! Let’s go! Finally got another bull in the interior!! Lets work big dawg!!!” Simmons posted to social media after the selection.
Mr. Sweat
Sweat was selected in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Titans. He played his college football at Texas, where he was the anchor of the Longhorns' defensive line in 2023, helping the team get to the College Football Playoff. The Longhorns lost in a semi-final game to Washington. Sweat thinks he can make a difference right away in Tennessee.
“When I got the call, it was unbelievable,” Sweat said, via TennesseeTitans.com. “Thank God they gave me a chance. Now, I am ready. I can’t wait to get up there and go to work. I am ready to rock and roll and go to Tennessee.”
Sweat is an absolute beast, clocking in at 366 pounds. He finished the 2023 season for the Longhorns with a career-high 45 tackles, including 18 solo stops. He added two sacks and five passes defended, as Texas football won the Big 12 Conference championship in its last season in the league. Sweat did run afoul of the law recently, however, getting arrested for suspicion of DWI.
The Titans also added some strength to its offensive line, picking up Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham in the first round. Titans coach Brian Callahan is pleased with the team's additions in the first few rounds.
“I think we’ve added maybe 700 pounds worth of players in two picks,” Callahan said, per NBC Sports. “But that’s on purpose, that’s by design. It’s a big man’s league, and you need big people to move the line of scrimmage. We wanted to make sure we invested in the right players into the fronts, those are important parts of building a football team. And, it’s hard to pass up people that are of that size.”
Simmons and the Titans defensive line
Add Simmons to the list of people who are excited to bring Sweat into the fold. Simmons picked up 44 tackles during the 2023 season, including 30 solo tackles. He was arguably the best pass rusher on the team, recording 5.5 sacks and putting a ton of pressure on opposing quarterbacks. Simmons and Sweat together are certainly going to put some fear in opposing offenses.
The Titans finished last season with a 6-11 record, and will rely on their two defensive linemen to get stops this coming year. The team finished the season on a high note, defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-20 in the last game of the season. Tennessee finished last in the AFC South. The team last made the playoffs in 2021.
The 2024 NFL Draft continues on Saturday.