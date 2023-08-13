San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich gave a special shoutout to Jerry Colangelo during his NBA Hall of Fame induction speech for fulfilling a lifetime dream of coaching Team USA during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Jerry Colangelo fulfilled a lifetime dream of mine by having to trust in me to coach the [USA] Olympic Team in 2020 in Japan. It wasn't easy, but it happened and we won… I'm very grateful to him." —Gregg Popovich

Popovich led Team USA to the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan, where they went 5-1 and took down France in the final. The team featured several stars, including Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Damian Lillard among others.

Team USA struggled during the exhibition games, where they lost to Nigeria and Australia in back-to-back outings. Nonetheless, the Popovich-led squad turned it up in Tokyo and dominated their competition en route to its 16th gold medal finish in the Olympics.

Gregg Popovich has since stepped down from his relatively short stint as Team USA head coach. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has now taken over the team and is currently manning the sidelines during the squads' preparation for the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

The Spurs mentor gave a near half-hour speech during his enshrinement into the Hall of Fame. The five-time NBA champion went into the Hall with his beloved Spurs point guard Tony Parker. This marked the first time a coach and his own player would be inducted into the hall together.

Gregg Popovich shared where he would end up if he coached the Frenchman today and it had the entire room dying laughing. At the same time, the former Spurs guard expressed nothing but love to the “second dad” that guided him for all but one year of his career. Of course, the 41-year-old saved some banter for his coach as well.