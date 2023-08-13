San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has a reputation for being tough on his players. No one’s questioning the effectiveness of his style, though. After all, he is now a Hall of Famer on top of being a multi-titled head coach in the hardest, most talented professional basketball league in the world. You can also just go ask former Spurs star point guard Tony Parker about how Popovich’s tough love helped shape his own Hall of Fame career as a player.

Popovich probably gave Parker some flashbacks Saturday night during the coach’s speech at his Basketball Hall of Fame induction in Springfield.

“If I coached him now the way I did then, I would be in handcuffs. Seriously, I would be behind bars. Don’t you think Tony,” Popovich shared on stage, as the crowd at Symphony Hall guffawed.

Saturday was also a big night for Parker. Not only did he witness Gregg Popovich enter the Hall of Fame in person, but he also got inducted himself with his former Spurs coach, which probably wouldn’t have been possible if their careers had not converged in San Antonio. While Popovich was the one calling the shots from the sidelines, Parker was directing the offense on the floor alongside fellow Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and David Robinson. The partnership produced four titles for San Antonio.

Perhaps somewhere out there while Popovich was making his speech was Victor Wembanyama feeling thankful that the times had seemingly changed like the head coach said. Or has it really?