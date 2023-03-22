A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kyrie Irving pulled off one of the most savage moves in recent memory when he refused to take Dillon Brooks’ jersey in what was supposed to be a customary post-game jersey swap. The Mavs star was not in the best of moods after seeing his team suffer a 112-108 defeat at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies, and by his own admission, Kyrie said that he was just focused on the next game. To add insult to injury, Irving even mentioned that he’ll probably get the jersey the next time he gets to face off against Brooks.

For his part, Dillon Brooks had a rather surprising reaction to the jersey swap fiasco. Instead of criticizing Irving or perhaps talking a bit of smack toward the Mavs guard, Brooks did the exact opposite:

“I’m a fan of Kyrie,” Brooks said. “For everything he stands for, the way he uses his platform, his basketball game. When you’re growing up, you want to aspire to be able to do what he does. He’s just like Kobe. He’s just like Jordan and those guys. He plays the game at a different pace. He uses both hands. Midrange god. And that’s where I want to be at one day when I’ll be able to shoot the ball more.”

Dillon Brooks has been known to engage with more than a few of his opponents. As a matter of fact, he’s earned a bit of a reputation for being one of the most outspoken trash talkers in the league today. For some reason, he decided to give Kyrie Irving a pass, though.