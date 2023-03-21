Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving sets the record straight on his viral jersey swap moment with Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks, during which he appeared to refuse Brooks’ jersey.

For those who missed it, after Irving handed his jersey to the Grizzlies vet and dapped him up, he proceeded to walk away without completing the exchange. Brooks was ripped apart for the rather hilarious moment, with many mocking him and saying the Mavs guard didn’t want his jersey at all.

Irving, for his part, caught win of the situation and clarified that it was not intentional. He then promised to get the jersey next time, explaining that he was just too focused thinking what’s ahead for the team following the loss.

“I saw that after the game. I’ll probably get it next time. Probably next time. Not this time. I was really onto the next thing, thought process-wise,” Irving said in his postgame presser, per Grant Afseth of Dallas Basketball.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kyrie didn’t take Dillon Brooks’ jersey during their postgame jersey-swap 😭🤣pic.twitter.com/KwR7fC052e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

For what it’s worth, it doesn’t look like Dillon Brooks took offense of what happened. The Grizzlies swingman added that he would be signing Kyrie Irving’s jersey himself and hang it up on his wall, per Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Perhaps Brooks can get it signed the next time they meet. As Irving promised, he’ll get Brooks’ jersey next time anyway. The Mavs and Grizzlies played their last game in the regular season this 2022-23, but hey, maybe the two teams would be able to meet in the playoffs if Dallas makes it.