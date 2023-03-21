A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There was some back and forth between Kyrie Irving and Dillon Brooks during Monday’s showdown between the Dallas Mavericks and the Memphis Grizzlies. It was the Grizzlies who emerged victorious after the hard-fought battle, 112-108, and it seems that the pair buried the hatchet after the final buzzer.

Kyrie and Brooks even decided to swap jerseys after the game as a sign of their sportsmanship. The only problem is that Irving refused to take Brooks’ jersey:

Kyrie didn’t take Dillon Brooks’ jersey during their postgame jersey-swap 😭🤣pic.twitter.com/KwR7fC052e — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 21, 2023

That’s savage. You can clearly see Kyrie handing over his jersey to Brooks, and the pair even embraced shortly after. Be it intentional or otherwise, Kyrie did not take Brooks’ jersey, making this an awkward one-way jersey swap.

Brooks has emerged as one of the biggest villains in the league today, and NBA Twitter was more than happy to rip the Grizzlies stud apart after this rather embarrassing moment:

Dillon brooks thinks he’s a superstar , problem is he’s the only one that thinks that — JustHIM Fields (@JonathanStirbu) March 21, 2023

One of the most disrespectful things I ever saw😭 — D (@Dee1AnOnlyy) March 21, 2023

“No I’m all set” lmao Wyrie — Marc (@marchrubes22) March 21, 2023

Do fans even want a Dillon Brooks jersey? — Cody Dupont (@doops89) March 21, 2023

Kyrie may have gone through the customary post-game pleasantries with Brooks, which included a friendly dap and perhaps a bit of a congratulatory message. However, Irving came away from this exchange as the big winner after his savage move on Brooks.

NBA Twitter definitely seems to think so. Kyrie isn’t exactly the most-loved individual in the NBA — far from it, actually — but he seems to have gained a few more fans after this moment:

Coolest thing Kyrie has ever done. — Andrew. (@aphillips209) March 21, 2023

Rare Kyrie W — 𝕸𝖊𝖓𝖆𝖈𝖊 (@Kan_Ye_Asada) March 21, 2023

In case you missed it, Dillon Brooks has been making all sorts of headlines of late. He’s had beef with Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Shannon Sharpe, and Donovan Mitchell, to name a few. I guess we can now add Kyrie Irving to that growing list.