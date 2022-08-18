Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies are finally getting the respect they deserve, with the latest acknowledgement from the NBA coming in the form of nationally televised games.

Still, Morant couldn’t help but poke fun at the whole situation, seemingly taking a shot at the NBA after basically snubbing them last year. For those not in the know, Memphis was one of the best teams in the league in 2021-22–eventually finishing second in the Western Conference–but they only had seven nationally televised games.

This 2022-23, they have 18 national TV games across ABC, ESPN and TNT. Of course Morant acted surprised in the funniest way possible

oh we got tv games this season 🥹🤣 https://t.co/sdf3E5Mguc — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) August 17, 2022

All jokes aside, though, Ja Morant and the Grizzlies certainly deserve to have more national TV games. Morant is one of, if not the most electrifying player in the NBA today, and he is just must-see TV. Not to mention that Memphis is a really young team with tons of exciting prospects.

Certainly, it would be awesome to see these Grizzlies players play and grow right before our eyes.

The Grizzlies also have a Christmas Day game scheduled against the Golden State Warriors, so its clear Adam Silver and co. have finally taken notice of them. They didn’t give them much of a choice anyway.

It remains to be seen if the Grizzlies can replicate their success from last season and improve on it, but a lot of eyes will be on them–literally and figuratively.