Get ready for soaring animation as Kite Man: Hell Yeah! is coming soon to Max.

This new Harley Quinn spinoff is an animated series that features Poison Ivy’s ex-fiancé, Kite Man (Matt Oberge), and Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu). They take their relationship up a notch as they take over Noonan’s bar. Both of them use criminal activities to fund their establishment and appease the henchmen of Arkham under the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom.

The new trailer features some hilarity to come.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! trailer

It starts with an outside shot of Noonan’s, with upbeat music. From there, Bane (James Adomian) walks through the door as Kite Man and Golden Glider stare, saying, “I’m looking for a flying villain destined for greatness!”

“Kite Man can do it!” Golden Glider exclaims.

From there, Kite Man explains himself a bit, as scene after scene depicts him unveiling his green kite and seemingly having some buffoon moments. For example, he opens it up and knocks a young girl into a punch bowl.

“Hey, you know me. I got a kite,” Kite Man says. “I’m Ivy’s ex-fiancé. This is the love of my life, Golden Glider.”

The two are seen behind the bar, staring into one another’s eyes, then making out.

“And we co-own this establishment,” he continues.

Bane says reluctantly, “Kite Man it is.”

The couple cheers with enthusiasm and — living up to the name of the series — belt out a “hell yeah.”

From now on, it gets real wild as we see Kite Man take off, yelling, “Time to wing it!” He lands in a smoke cloud and gets knocked back a few hundred yards into a building. From there, he gets electrocuted and starts to fall from a high distance.

But wait, it gets worse.

When he finally hits the pavement, a dog pees on his head.

This seems to set the pace for the series and its comedic nature. Though there are some dark undertones, criminal activities surely ensue. It looks like the animated criminal version of Cheers that would take place in Gotham — with humor, a colorful cast of characters, and antics that viewers will surely enjoy.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen the new animated series. DC and Max released the first teaser in September 2023.

Collider reports that Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will be joined a unique cast of characters, including Malice (Natasia Demetriou), Joe/Moe Dubelz (Michael Imperioli), Darkseid (Keith David), Queen of Fables (Janelle James), Noonan (Jonathan Banks), Gus the Goon (Rory Scovel), Helen Villigan (Judith Light), and Lex Luthor, played by the late Lance Reddick in his final television series role. It also features JB Smoove’s Frank the Plant, as seen in the new trailer.

The series was created by Harley Quinn creators Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! debuts on Max on July 18 with new weekly episodes.