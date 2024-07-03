The Boston Celtics are coming off an impressive 2024 NBA Finals victory. However, the Celtics ownership group, led by Wyc Grousbeck, is making the franchise available for sale. New intriguing odds for the team's next majority owner feature several big names including former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James.

Tom Brady's odds to become the next Celtics owner sit in the middle of the pack at +2500, while LeBron James' come as the least favorited at +10000, per BetOnline. Suitors with the best chances include Larry Elison (+200), Steve Pagliuca (+300), Abigail Johnson (+400), Jeremy Jacobs (+500), Fenway Sports Group (+600), and Jeff Bezos (+800).

Tom Brady was not the only one affiliated with the Patriots interested in taking over the Celtics. New England Owner Robert Kraft has +2000 odds on the list. Fellow NFL owner Jerry Jones of the Dallas Cowboys has +1600 odds. Moreover, Boston native and owner of Barstool Sports Dave Portnoy sits lower on the list with +5000 odds. Celtics legend Larry Bird has +6000 odds.

Furthermore, LeBron James has competition from former Lakers star Shaquille O'Neal, who shares +2200 odds with fellow sports analyst Charles Barkley.

One last notable figure on the list is Bill Simmons (+7500). Simmons made an interesting prediction on who he thinks will be the next Celtics owner.

“You could talk about there’s all these people that are coming in. It could be a casino, a casino could be built in downtown Boston,” said Simmons, via The Bill Simmons Podcast. “Some just super rich person, some mystery rich person that’s just always wanted to own the Celtics. You could give me a bunch of scenarios but I think the next owner of the team is already an owner of the team.”

Who will take over as the new Celtics owner?

Bill Simmons believes a dark-horse candidate could take over the valuable franchise. He named dropped Steve Paglicua.

“I think it’s Steve Pagliuca, who was really the number two owner on this team the whole time, and was somebody that you’d see him on the podium,” Simmons said. “He didn’t have the steering wheel, and you always knew he wanted it, and he ran for political office in Massachusetts, spent a ton of money on his campaign and didn’t get it. He went for the Nets a few years ago and had it, he had the Nets, and I forget what happened at the 11th hour, something happened, he froze or he backed off for a split second and Joe Tsai stepped in and took it.”

Simmons' take makes sense, given BetOnline lists Paglicua as the second-best favorite to take over the Celtics. It will be interesting to see how things end up.

Boston is still high off its 2024 NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished the 2023-24 NBA season with the league's best record. They subsequently could not be stopped in the playoffs. Boston extended franchise cornerstone Jayson Tatum on a five-year, $315 million contract on July 1. Tatum and Jaylen Brown look to continue leading the Celtics into a dominant era as they seek another trip to the NBA Finals.